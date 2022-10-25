Industry surveyed for Asia Region Funds Passport review

ASIC is inviting the managed funds industry to provide feedback on the Asia Region Funds Passport (ARFP) as part of its review.

Stakeholders are being asked to complete a survey, aimed at gauging the level of industry interest and/or preparedness to use the ARFP and the factors informing the industry's decisions about the passport.

As member economies, fund managers in Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and the Republic of Korea have also been asked to participate.

It was decided by the Joint Committee of the Asia Region Funds Passport in July that a review would be undertaken. Stakeholders have until November 15 to complete the survey, which also covers interest in participating in industry sessions as part of future Joint Committee meetings.

The ARFP is a multilateral framework intended to support the development of an Asia-region funds management industry through greater fund choice, increased competition and regulatory harmonisation. It allows collective investment products offered in one member economy to be sold to retail investors in another member economy.

The ARFP went live in February 2019, almost three years after the member economies agreed to the initiative.