Economics

High rates impacting REITs: Quay

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023   12:09PM

Expectations of a global recession caused by an unprecedented interest rate increase has seen sentiment towards listed global real estate soar, according to Quay Global Investors (Quay) principal and portfolio manager Justin Blaess.

While the listed global real estate index peaked at the end of 2021, for unhedged Australian investors it has since declined by approximately 14%, underperforming global and US equities by 16% and 17% respectively.

Over the same period, bonds also started selling off, Blaess said.

In the US, the 10-year treasury yield, the benchmark risk-free rate rose from 1.4% to the current rate of 4.0%, peaking as high as 4.3% along the way.

"The impact to REITs through a higher discount rate applied to the valuation of the cashflows has been immediate," Blaess said.

Adding to the sentiment has been the expected reduction in levered cashflows as higher rates make their way through profits and losses.

"As interest rates are used as a tool to cool the economy, the inference is that tenant demand (and therefore market rent growth) should follow suit, further tempering the expected outlook," Blaess said.

Having recently toured North America, the UK and Europe, Blaess met with over 50 listed real estate management teams across many sectors.

"Given the general share price malaise, and the magnitude and pace of rate hikes, it would not be unreasonable to expect a tempered outlook," Blaess said.

"However, observations 'on the ground' were in stark contrast, and most sectors had a positive outlook."

He added that a reoccurring topic of the discussion was supply - or more specifically, lack thereof.

Supply has been falling across many sectors for reasons including a general pause during the pandemic due to supply chain distruptions, as well as labour shortages and general uncertainty.

This is impacting deliveries today, Blaess said, while new development, and thereby future supply, is being impacted by construction cost inflation combined with a restrictive financing environment.

"Nowhere is this dynamic more obvious in Australia right now than in the local residential market, which is now steadily rising despite higher interest rates," Blaess said.

"It's also the same in the US - this 'supply shock' in the face of steady demand, which is playing out in higher residential prices, will also play out across many sectors around the world in higher rents."

If you are an existing landlord with a sensible balance sheet, Blaess believes "the future is looking quite rosy."

"It's not just in residential markets where the effects of a mismatch between supply and demand are being felt,"
he said.

With a benign supply outlook and growing demand, vacancy rates are declining, and rents are growing.

"We believe the sector is now on the cusp of a multi-year period of outsized rental growth," Blaess added.

VIEW COMMENTS

