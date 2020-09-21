NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Government increases fees for foreign investment
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   12:50PM

Treasury has announced another tranche of reforms to the Foreign Investment Review (FIRB) Framework.

The latest reforms amend the fee framework, increasing fees for foreign investment applications for commercial businesses, agricultural land and residential land.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the amendments to the fee framework are intended to establish a fairer and simpler framework for fees.

"The new prices that we've put on, the new fees, are internationally commensurate. They're very comparable to what you see in other major jurisdictions," he said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Residential land, agricultural land or commercial business under $75,000 will be charged a maximum fee of $2000 while the starting fees for $1 million in residential land, $2 million in agricultural land and $50 million for commercial entities will be $6600.

The fees increase incrementally for the three categories but are capped at $500,000 for foreign buyers of commercial acquisitions over $1.9 billion, agricultural land over $76 million and residential land over $38 million.

The increased fees are a result of the complexity and compliance burdens of the applications which has required the need for more resources in Treasury.

"Australia remains very much open and welcome to foreign investment, but increasingly, foreign investment applications are complex, and they require conditions to be attached and those conditions require compliance, and so we are significantly beefing up the resourcing inside of Treasury to monitor compliance with our foreign investment rules," Frydenberg said.

The draft fee regulations follow the broader foreign investment legislation reform package which was announced on June 5 and are the most significant reforms since 1975.

The reforms include a new national security test, strengthened compliance and integrity framework and a streamlined approval process for passive investments.

Treasury is inviting stakeholders submit their views and feedback on the draft fees regulations.

Read more: Foreign Investment Review FrameworkJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
JobKeeper extension passed
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
New class action regulations slammed
Government announces $184bn deficit
Early release of super extended
Government expands SME Guarantee Scheme
Melburnians back in the lockup
HESTA asks Retirement Income Review to consider ERS
Unemployment hits 21-year high
Government announces fresh crackdowns on foreign investments
Editor's Choice
Global pension fund doubles down on APAC
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:59AM
A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.
Magellan, Barclays back new firm
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Magellan Financial Group and Barclays have signed on as foundation investors in a new financial services firm which is launching with former Challenger chief Brian Benari as its chief executive.
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The government's early release of superannuation scheme has paid out $33.3 billion since its inception, with an additional $340 million disbursed over the week to September 13 alone.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
SEP
22
Long-term Implications of COVID-19: Women in Wealth Perspectives 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something XeeQwN7C