Government increases fees for foreign investment

Treasury has announced another tranche of reforms to the Foreign Investment Review (FIRB) Framework.

The latest reforms amend the fee framework, increasing fees for foreign investment applications for commercial businesses, agricultural land and residential land.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the amendments to the fee framework are intended to establish a fairer and simpler framework for fees.

"The new prices that we've put on, the new fees, are internationally commensurate. They're very comparable to what you see in other major jurisdictions," he said.

Residential land, agricultural land or commercial business under $75,000 will be charged a maximum fee of $2000 while the starting fees for $1 million in residential land, $2 million in agricultural land and $50 million for commercial entities will be $6600.

The fees increase incrementally for the three categories but are capped at $500,000 for foreign buyers of commercial acquisitions over $1.9 billion, agricultural land over $76 million and residential land over $38 million.

The increased fees are a result of the complexity and compliance burdens of the applications which has required the need for more resources in Treasury.

"Australia remains very much open and welcome to foreign investment, but increasingly, foreign investment applications are complex, and they require conditions to be attached and those conditions require compliance, and so we are significantly beefing up the resourcing inside of Treasury to monitor compliance with our foreign investment rules," Frydenberg said.

The draft fee regulations follow the broader foreign investment legislation reform package which was announced on June 5 and are the most significant reforms since 1975.

The reforms include a new national security test, strengthened compliance and integrity framework and a streamlined approval process for passive investments.

Treasury is inviting stakeholders submit their views and feedback on the draft fees regulations.