NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Goldsky director charged
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:11PM

The founder of Goldsky Investments has been charged with engaging in dishonest conduct and operating a financial services business without a licence.

Kenneth Charles Grace was charged with eight counts of dishonest conduct and one of operating a financial services business without a licence in Tweed Heads local court yesterday.

Grace was director of Goldsky Asset Management Australia, Goldsky Global Access Fund, Goldsky Investments and the US-based Goldsky Assset Management.

He raised money from high-profile Australian sports people, among other victims, and represented to them that their money would be invested in a managed fund.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

However, ASIC alleges Grace did not allocate investor money to investments and trading and did not generate the profits that he pretended investors could expect.

Rather than being invested in a managed fund, ASIC alleges investor funds were used to pay for the lifestyle expenses of Grace and his immediate family.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

The charges laid against Grace carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison for the eight counts of dishonest conduct and two years in prison for operating a financial services business without a licence.

ASIC froze bank accounts associated with Goldsky in 2018 and receivers were appointed to wind up the Goldsky companies.

Then in 2019, the Queensland Supreme Court declared Goldsky had breached the Corporations Act by operating a financial services business without an Australian Financial Services licence.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil suit against Goldsky Asset Management and Grace in 2018 after ASIC assisted in its investigation.

Read more: Goldsky InvestmentsKenneth Charles GraceGoldsky Asset Management AustraliaAustralian Financial ServicesExchange CommissionGoldsky Assset ManagementGoldsky Global Access FundQueensland Supreme CourtUS Securities
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Insider trading forum busted
GE, Cheesecake Factory pursued for disclosure violations
Nasdaq proposes diversity rules
Fake pastor herds believers into Ponzi scheme
Forex Capital to face Federal Court
Radio host adviser revealed as alleged fraudster
ASIC drags NAB to court for fees-for-no-service
RMBS scrutiny could be loosened in US
Adviser scammed family, friends
ASIC calls out accountants
Editor's Choice
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
KANIKA SOOD
Rest has hired BlackRock's head of client portfolio solutions in Australia as the fund's head of investment strategy and asset allocation, while also naming a head of capital markets.
Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management has launched a new fund, seeded by a European pension fund, providing domestic and offshore institutional investors with exposure to Australian agricultural property.
Include ESG in BFID: FSC
KANIKA SOOD
Financial Services Council wants superannuation funds' ESG investments to be included in the proposed Best Financial Interests Duty.
ARK Innovation ETF cops neutral rating
KARREN VERGARA
Despite delivering a stellar performance, star fund manager Catherine Wood's ARK Innovation ETF has been slapped with a neutral rating from Morningstar.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.