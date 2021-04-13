Goldsky director charged

The founder of Goldsky Investments has been charged with engaging in dishonest conduct and operating a financial services business without a licence.

Kenneth Charles Grace was charged with eight counts of dishonest conduct and one of operating a financial services business without a licence in Tweed Heads local court yesterday.

Grace was director of Goldsky Asset Management Australia, Goldsky Global Access Fund, Goldsky Investments and the US-based Goldsky Assset Management.

He raised money from high-profile Australian sports people, among other victims, and represented to them that their money would be invested in a managed fund.

However, ASIC alleges Grace did not allocate investor money to investments and trading and did not generate the profits that he pretended investors could expect.

Rather than being invested in a managed fund, ASIC alleges investor funds were used to pay for the lifestyle expenses of Grace and his immediate family.

The charges laid against Grace carry maximum penalties of 10 years in prison for the eight counts of dishonest conduct and two years in prison for operating a financial services business without a licence.

ASIC froze bank accounts associated with Goldsky in 2018 and receivers were appointed to wind up the Goldsky companies.

Then in 2019, the Queensland Supreme Court declared Goldsky had breached the Corporations Act by operating a financial services business without an Australian Financial Services licence.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil suit against Goldsky Asset Management and Grace in 2018 after ASIC assisted in its investigation.