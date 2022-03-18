GIC bolsters Australian real estate JV

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC expanded its partnership with a local real estate fund manager by injecting its joint venture with an additional $2.4 billion.

NorthWest Australia's healthcare real estate joint venture with GIC has reached $6 billion, comprising a mixture of debt and equity funding.

This portfolio invests in hospitals, medical centres, ambulatory facilities, aged care facilities, and health precincts.

Another 10 projects are currently under construction across Australia and New Zealand.

NorthWest president and chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Craig Mitchell said a major focus for the firm is to create large-scale healthcare precincts that deliver a range of critical health services to local communities.

One recent example is the partnership with Epworth HealthCare to activate its Geelong and Richmond precincts.

"Through our $3 billion development pipeline in Australia and New Zealand, we will continue to focus on servicing demand in areas of population growth, or where there is material under-servicing of critical facilities to local communities across Australia," he said.

NorthWest Australia is the subsidiary of NorthWest Healthcare Properties, a Canadian property fund manager specialising in the healthcare sector listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

GIC continues to expand its Australian footprint after establishing a Sydney office in mid-2021.

In a separate partnership, GIC recently co-purchased 50 Marcus Clarke Street in Canberra's CBD for $335 million with Charter Hall, with the former owning the majority (95%) of the property.