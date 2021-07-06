NEWS
Financial Planning

FS Power50 nominations open

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUL 2021   10:52AM

Nominations have opened for the FS Power50, Financial Standard's annual list of the 50 most influential financial advisers in Australia.

Those hoping to nominate themselves and/or financial advisers they admire have until August 9.

Now in its eighth year, the FS Power50 recognises the most influential advisers in Australia. Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

"2021 represents a tough year for a lot of advisers, with new education standards that must soon be met and an ongoing pandemic shifting the way they do business. That's why it is more important than ever to recognise those setting the standard for the industry and their contributions," Financial Standard editor Jamie Williamson said.

"The FS Power50 is representative of the most influential financial advisers in Australia, as voted by their peers in the industry. We encourage you to nominate an adviser or advisers who you think deserves to be one of the FS Power50."

Those nominated for the Power50 should be financial advisers who have actively participated in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that financial advice can play in the lives of Australians.

They could be active participants of relevant industry associations, financial advisers with strong social media followings, those known among their peers and the industry as role models or mentors to younger advisers or activists fighting for better financial outcomes for Australians.

Only financial advisers registered on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register as licensed to provide personal financial advice are qualified to proceed to the voting round.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting are included in the final list, which will be published in October.

To make your nominations, click here

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
