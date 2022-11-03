Newspaper icon
FPA membership declines, deficit materialises

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:55PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) membership has fallen to 10,954 members from 11,811 last year, and the association has recorded a before-tax deficit of $1.2 million for the year ended June 30.

FPA member numbers decreased by 7%, even though it recorded 891 new members this year.

The association said this is in line with expectations due to several factors that continue to impact the financial planning sector, including industry reform, new FASEA education and professional standards, changes to business models, and adviser numbers within large AFSLs.

"These factors have caused a number of financial planners to leave the profession," the FPA said.

"This is also reflected by an approximate 14.4% reduction in financial advisers listed on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register (FAR) during 2021/22."

On an annual basis there were membership declines across CFP professionals, practitioner members - AFP, associates, allied professional affiliates, leave of absence affiliates, and student affiliates. The only membership category to increase was retired affiliates, growing from 206 to 229 members.

The FPA also noted that it no longer runs the Professional Partner program, and that in line with the Constitution, only individual persons can become members.

Meanwhile, after achieving a before-tax surplus of $1.35 million in 2021, the FPA is now in the red. Subsequently, accumulated members' funds decreased to $11.6 million at June 30, compared to $12.8 million the year prior.

FPA chief Sarah Abood said: "The last few years have seen significant change for the financial planning profession - not always for the better."

"Our approach this year has been to find areas where the many disparate stakeholders across financial services agree, and to spotlight and amplify these areas of agreement with policy makers and regulators."

Further, Abood harboured great concern for the drop in adviser numbers, especially as demand for financial advice significantly outstrips supply.

"We need more great financial planners in this country and many of our longer-term initiatives are focused on this, retaining and supporting our existing practitioners while growing the numbers of financial planning students, and helping them through the new Professional Year," she said.

The FPA is currently exploring a merger with the Association of Financial Advisers.

