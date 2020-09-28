Former Christian Super investments chief in new role

Former Christian Super chief investment officer Tim Macready has stepped into a new role.

He has joined the investment committee of Paua Wealth Management, a boutique wealth advisory firm.

Macready has been recognised as an industry leader in impact investing, bolstering Christian Super's impact strategy during his time as chief investment officer.

He departed the $1.5 billion fund recently to focus on the impact investment firm he founded, Brightlight, where he is still chief investment officer.

"I believe in the integrity and independence of advice and the disruption Paua is creating in the market," Macready said.

"The more I get to know the team, the more excited I am by their desire to align values and portfolios with integrity."

Paua Wealth Management is based in New Zealand and provides wealth management advisory services to wholesale investor clients including high net worth individuals, family offices, select not-for-profit foundations and trusts.

Paua chief executive and founder Donna Nicolof welcomed Macready to the investment committee, saying it is a significant appointment for the firm.

"Given our focus on environmental, social and governance factors in how we manage money, we are absolutely delighted to have someone of Tim's calibre and pedigree joining the Paua team," Nicolof said.

"It's a real coup for us and we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity this creates."