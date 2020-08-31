NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Former adviser faces fraud charges
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   12:20PM

A former financial adviser based on the Sunshine Coast has been charged with 10 counts of fraud, totaling nearly $1 million.

Brett Andrew Gordon faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court over the fraud charges following an extensive ASIC investigation.

Gordon was previously the director of Refocus Financial Group and Diverse Capital Management.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court of Queensland made orders to wind up Refocus following an application by ASIC, restraining Gordon from carrying on a financial services business without holding an AFSL or being an authorised representative.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The corporate watchdog alleges that between 2015 and 2017, Gordon withdrew a total of $502,000 from the bank accounts of six of his self-managed superannuation fund clients, without authorisation.

Between 2016 and 2018, Gordon subsequently used $473,600 from funds belonging to Diverse to pay off his personal debts and expenses, as well as business expenses for Refocus.

"Those funds had been invested by SMSF clients for the purpose of participating in property development activities to generate a return," ASIC said.

The matter has been adjourned until September 25, ASIC said.

Read more: ASICBrett Andrew GordonRefocus Financial GroupDiverse Capital Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
ASIC takes action against BTFM, Asgard, StatePlus
ASIC names operations, risk leads
Mayfair 101 in damage control
ASIC grants frozen fund relief
ASIC takes action against RI Advice
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
ASIC winds up illegal land banking scheme
ASIC relaxes IPO red tape
Westpac ditches dividend
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something lmDRovxy