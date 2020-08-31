Former adviser faces fraud charges

A former financial adviser based on the Sunshine Coast has been charged with 10 counts of fraud, totaling nearly $1 million.

Brett Andrew Gordon faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court over the fraud charges following an extensive ASIC investigation.

Gordon was previously the director of Refocus Financial Group and Diverse Capital Management.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court of Queensland made orders to wind up Refocus following an application by ASIC, restraining Gordon from carrying on a financial services business without holding an AFSL or being an authorised representative.

The corporate watchdog alleges that between 2015 and 2017, Gordon withdrew a total of $502,000 from the bank accounts of six of his self-managed superannuation fund clients, without authorisation.

Between 2016 and 2018, Gordon subsequently used $473,600 from funds belonging to Diverse to pay off his personal debts and expenses, as well as business expenses for Refocus.

"Those funds had been invested by SMSF clients for the purpose of participating in property development activities to generate a return," ASIC said.

The matter has been adjourned until September 25, ASIC said.