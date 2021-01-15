First Sentier launches infrastructure fund

First Sentier Investors has launched a new US-listed infrastructure fund that is managed locally.

The First Sentier American Listed Infrastructure Fund (FLAIX) aims to achieve income and capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of up to 40 stocks.

The sectors the companies operate in include utilities (electric, natural gas and water), mobile tower operators, freight railways, energy pipelines, waste management and data centers, as well as listed companies outside the US that own US infrastructure assets.

FLAIX is managed by a Sydney-based team led by deputy head of listed infrastructure Andrew Greenup, who also co-manages the First Sentier Global Infrastructure Fund (FLIIX).

Greenup said last year that the global pandemic created a buying opportunity in global listed infrastructure that led to mispricing of assets like energy infrastructure, toll roads and airports.

Jessica Jouning, a senior investment analyst in the global listed infrastructure securities team, works alongside Greenup as assistant manager overseeing FLAIX.

The strategy is unavailable in Australia.

"US investors are looking for liquid real asset alternatives to master limited partnerships and real estate investment trusts. We believe a US-focused infrastructure fund offers strong structural growth from renewable energy, decarbonization, replacement of aged infrastructure, and digital and data usage," Greenup said.

First Sentier Investors managing director for Americas Bachar Beaini said: "Until now, US investors in mutual funds had limited options to invest in publicly traded infrastructure assets in this country outside of globally focused portfolios."