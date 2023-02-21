Financial Circle director convicted, fined

A director of the now defunct financial services firm has been convicted of managing a corporation and fined $6000.

Joshua David Fuoco pleaded guilty to the charges in the Melbourne Magistrates Court. The charge arose from an ASIC investigation that found Fuoco was involved in the running of Financial Circle from August 2017 to September 2018 despite having been disqualified from managing corporations by the watchdog for two and a half years in 2016.

The 2016 ban was due to his involvement in two companies - FP Investment Partners and Equilibrium FS - that were both closed down.

Financial Circle's AFSL and credit licences were cancelled by in November 2018 after it was fined $9 million. The fine followed the firm being found to be only offering personal loans to consumers who agreed to also receive and act on financial advice provided by the same company. Typically the advice including changing superannuation fund, advice for which Financial Circle received significant fees paid out of client super accounts.

Fuoco's involvement included making key decisions on consumer loan arrangements on behalf of Financial Circle, giving instructions to other employees and officers of the company, including its directors, and dealing with staff, wages and invoices, telemarketing scripts, website content and the sale of client books.

At the time of the alleged offending, the charge of acting in the management of a corporation whilst disqualified carried a maximum penalty of imprisonment for one year.

The matter was prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions after a brief and referral from ASIC.