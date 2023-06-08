Newspaper icon
Director charged over illegal investment scheme

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUN 2023   12:44PM

A former financial adviser is facing several charges of dishonest conduct and dealing in proceeds of crime after he convinced clients to open SMSFs to invest in businesses he owned, all while operating unlicensed.

Ashley Vincent Arandez fronted the Melbourne Magistrates Court this week charged with three counts of dishonest conduct, eight counts of dealing with proceeds of crime, and one count of carrying on a financial services business without an AFSL.

From June 2019, Arandez was operated the business without a licence. Prior, he was licensed through SIRA Group for three months in 2015 and then by Diverse Advisers between June 2015 and June 2019, according to ASIC's Financial Adviser Register.

ASIC alleges that, between 2017 and 2021, Arandez promoted and carried on a financial services business at which he directed several clients to roll over their superannuation into new SMSFs and invest in a variety of businesses he controlled. It is further alleged he misrepresented the nature of the investments to the clients, including suggesting their money would be invested in property and cryptocurrency.

It's alleged he obtained about $2.5 million in total, using it for his own benefit and to pay as returns to other investors.

The businesses Arandez was involved with are HLK Advisers, NCAA Holdings, Mindenergetix, AWM Australia, and Zednara Holdings.

On the charge related to not having an AFSL, Arandez faces a possible five years behind bars. For engaging in dishonest conduct while operating a financial services business he faces a possible 10 years, while the intentional dealing with the proceeds of crime carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years.

Read more: ASICAshley Vincent ArandezAWM AustraliaDiverse AdvisersHLK AdvisersMindenergetixNCAA HoldingsSIRA GroupZednara Holdings
