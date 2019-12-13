Dealer group launches transition support service

A privately-owned licensee is launching a support service to assist advice firms in transitioning to an individual AFSL and has appointed a national practice consultant to lead the initiative.

Lifespan Financial Planning will launch Lifespan Partnership in February 2020, offering firms a suite of AFSL support services including compliance, practice management and responsible manager education and training.

Additionally, the partnership will also facilitate new AFSL applications for businesses looking to transition to their own license.

Former Dynamic Asset Consulting national sales manager Jill Tunkin will lead the service, having been appointed national practice consultant.

Tunkin's career spans more than 30 years, and includes roles in planning, investment management, banking and insurance.

Lifespan said Tunkin would also assist with the firm's MDA offering and general growth plans. Her role will see her work alongside national dealer development manager Alan McTighe and national practice development manager Michael Gershkov.

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said: "Jill has a wealth of experience in developing businesses of this kind from the ground up. We are very pleased to have someone of her calibre leading what we expect will become a key channel for Lifespan Financial Planning."

Tunkin added she was "passionate" about the launch of the support service, and said she looked forward to its launch next year.

"There is much change unfurling within our industry in the wake of the Hayne Royal Commission, particularly in relation to new AFSLs entering the market," Tunkin said.

"Lifespan Partnership is designed to allow self-licensees to seamlessly navigate and embrace those elements of change."

Lifespan is home to more than 180 financial advisers.