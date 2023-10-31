Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

'Critical shortcomings' demand urgent action from trustees: APRA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 31 OCT 2023   12:43PM

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole has sounded the alarm on gaps in superannuation trustees' plans to assist the "tidal wave of fund members" heading toward retirement.

At the Australian Financial Review's Super and Wealth Summit today, Cole outlined that one of the prudential regulator's topmost priorities is tackling the "surprising lack of readiness" in trustees' approaches to the retirement income phase.

"It isn't as if the industry has been caught off-guard," she said.

Cole noted the recent examination by APRA and ASIC on 15 trustees' progress in implementing the Retirement Income Covenant that found that while trustees are working to improve retirement strategies for fund members, the pace lacked the urgency the current situation demands.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

The joint review identified the need for greater improvement in understanding member needs, designing fit-for-purpose assistance, and monitoring strategy execution.

While acknowledging that certain challenges are complex and require time to resolve, Cole emphasised that trustees possess ample data and information that could - and should - spur immediate action.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"A process to learn more about what actions trustees have taken to address gaps in their approach will be launched soon," she said.

"We want to see a shift in mindset by trustees to embrace the retirement phase as an integral part of members' experience of superannuation."

Cole also said that APRA is "doubling down" on trustees' handling of operational risks.

Effective 2025, regulations will mandate trustees to identify and mitigate risks in end-to-end processes, ensure the continuity of critical operations like investment management and fund administration during severe disruptions, and responsibly manage risks linked to third-party outsourcing.

However, Cole singled out cyber risk as an area still requiring greater attention.

"As the early findings from APRA's study on cyber resilience in financial services showed, gaps still remain and there is work still to be done," she said.

Read more: APRASuperannuationMargaret ColeCyber riskRetirement Income CovenantWealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets
Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super
Pengana launches first global private credit fund
Private credit boom sweeps Australia
Cost-of-living crisis puts young members at risk: Rest
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws
Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp
Super bequest reform can boost charitable giving by billions: Report
Cbus appoints new head of infrastructure
Fidelity finds key barriers in Australian estate planning

Editor's Choice

Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Having already offloaded some corporate plans earlier this year, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has now dumped a further two - transferring one and terminating the other.

TelstraSuper launches option, retirement tool

KARREN VERGARA
TelstraSuper has unveiled several features for its younger and older membership that include a new option and retirement planning tool, and enhancements to its self-managed investment platform.

MLC Life names operations, people chiefs

KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance made two executive appointments who will each lead the operations and human resources departments.

Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Betashares has launched its FTSE 100 Currency Hedged ETF (H100) on the ASX, to provide local investors exposure to global blue-chip companies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
3

FINSIA Presents: The Regulators 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  When constructing client portfolios, do you find yourself allocating more to alternative assets today than in the last two years?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.