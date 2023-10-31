'Critical shortcomings' demand urgent action from trustees: APRA

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole has sounded the alarm on gaps in superannuation trustees' plans to assist the "tidal wave of fund members" heading toward retirement.

At the Australian Financial Review's Super and Wealth Summit today, Cole outlined that one of the prudential regulator's topmost priorities is tackling the "surprising lack of readiness" in trustees' approaches to the retirement income phase.

"It isn't as if the industry has been caught off-guard," she said.

Cole noted the recent examination by APRA and ASIC on 15 trustees' progress in implementing the Retirement Income Covenant that found that while trustees are working to improve retirement strategies for fund members, the pace lacked the urgency the current situation demands.

The joint review identified the need for greater improvement in understanding member needs, designing fit-for-purpose assistance, and monitoring strategy execution.

While acknowledging that certain challenges are complex and require time to resolve, Cole emphasised that trustees possess ample data and information that could - and should - spur immediate action.

"A process to learn more about what actions trustees have taken to address gaps in their approach will be launched soon," she said.

"We want to see a shift in mindset by trustees to embrace the retirement phase as an integral part of members' experience of superannuation."

Cole also said that APRA is "doubling down" on trustees' handling of operational risks.

Effective 2025, regulations will mandate trustees to identify and mitigate risks in end-to-end processes, ensure the continuity of critical operations like investment management and fund administration during severe disruptions, and responsibly manage risks linked to third-party outsourcing.

However, Cole singled out cyber risk as an area still requiring greater attention.

"As the early findings from APRA's study on cyber resilience in financial services showed, gaps still remain and there is work still to be done," she said.