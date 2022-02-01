ClearView welcomes chief risk officer

ClearView Wealth has appointed a chief risk officer from NAB to oversee its compliance and risk management operations.

Cloe Reece was most recently the executive general manager of enterprise controls performance at NAB.

Prior to spending about 18 months at NAB, Reece spent more than five years at the Westpac Group, the majority of which she served as BT Financial Group's head of risk and compliance for superannuation, investments, platforms, and operations.

She also held senior risk and compliance roles at ANZ and Commonwealth Bank.

At ClearView, Reece will lead the group risk and compliance team, reporting to managing director Simon Swanson.

Reece said: "Initiatives to strengthen consumer protections and continuously improve systems and processes are front of mind at ClearView, and I look forward to supporting Simon and his team to help achieve the group's strategic priorities and, most importantly, deliver great outcomes for customers."

"Effective risk management is the cornerstone of any organisation's long-term success, and I am pleased to have Cloe on board to oversee ClearView's risk management operations and ensure strong risk practices are embedded across the organisation," Swanson commented.