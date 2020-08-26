NEWS
Executive Appointments
Citi hires new banking, wealth lead
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 AUG 2020   12:24PM

Citi Australia has appointed a new head of its banking and wealth management distribution business.

After more than 10 years with the bank, Gofran Chowdhury has nabbed the role, and will now lead the sales and distribution division within Citi Australia's retail banking and wealth management business, including the bank's high net worth unit, mortgage distribution and specialist teams.

Citi Australia head of retail banking Kate Luft said she was thrilled to appoint Chowdhury to the role.

"His breadth of experience across different facets of the business is a strong asset that will be instrumental in driving a strategic approach to growth," she said.

Chowdhury has held a diverse range of roles during his decade with the bank, having started with Citi as a relationship manager in its high net worth business in 2010, and worked his way up the corporate ladder to later become the head of wealth management advice in 2017.

Most recently, Chowdhury served as the bank's head of investment specialists, where he was responsible for the bank's wealth management business in Australia.

Prior to his tenure with Citi Australia, Chowdhury briefly worked with Future Assist as a financial adviser.

The bank also revealed it has hired 14 new relationship managers within its wealth management business within the last 12 months.

"It's an exciting time to take on this role, as Citi is poised for growth across its wealth management and mortgage business," Chowdhury said.

"In these challenging times, I will ensure our clients are supported as they navigate the pandemic, and have market-leading access to competitive products and insight."

The bank also reported it had had a record year in bonds and foreign exchange, with a 44% increase in bond trading volumes and a 67% increase in FX trading volumes in the first quarter of 2020.

"Our clients are globally minded investors, and have looked to take advantage of Citi's insights and access to solutions unique to the Australian wealth landscape during this volatile period," Luft said.

"Gofran's appointment reflects his contribution to this growth story, and positions Citi strongly as we continue to drive growth in our investments business."

Read more: Citi AustraliaGofran ChowdhuryKate LuftFuture Assist
