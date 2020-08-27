NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Japan economy tanks depsite looser restrictions
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   11:23AM

If a technical recession is defined as two successive quarters of negative growth, what do you call a period where the economy contracts for three straight quarters ... and counting?

Japan may have imposed less stringent coronavirus containment measures relative to its peers but even this didn't stop its economy from contracting big time, for the third consecutive quarter.

No matter how it's measured, the country's national output dropped sharply - down at annualised rate of 27.8% in the June quarter - the steepest fall on post-war era records - down 10% year-on-year - eclipsing the 8.6% contraction suffered during the global financial crisis - and down 7.8% in the three months to June. All three measures have been negative since the December 2019 quarter, before the coronavirus became the covid-19 pandemic.

Like many, if not most, nations, Japan delivered substantial amounts of fiscal and monetary stimuli to mitigate the fallout from the pandemic.

So far, it's not looking good. The au Jibun Bank Japan PMI survey shows private sector activity remains in contraction in August - the seventh straight month for the composite PMI; the ninth for the services PMI; and, the 16th for manufacturing.

Base effects dictate a rebound in GDP in the next quarter but that wouldn't be enough.

In fact, according to former Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymaker Takahide Kiuchi: "Japan will need about five years for the gross domestic product (GDP) to return to pre-pandemic levels" and that "Core consumer inflation will hover in slightly negative territory for about three years".

Japan's annual core inflation rate stood at zero in July.

This is based on Kiuchi's reasoning that, "Japan will likely see more small and midsized firms go under as the pandemic's pain deepens, which could boost credit costs for lenders through next year."

Although, "the pandemic has forced the BOJ to be more mindful of the risk of banking-sector problems, which means it can't cut interest rates easily" and "...the BOJ has already detached its policy from its 2% inflation target, which means it won't take action to prop up prices".

The BOJ kept monetary policy settings unchanged - target rate at -0.1% and 10-year JGB yield target at zero - at its 14-15 July meeting.

While sitting BOJ Governor and the Policy Board pledged that they will "closely monitor the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID19) and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary", Kiuchi reckons that taking interest rates deeper into the negative would hurt already weak regional lenders, which could face a build-up of bad loans as they boost lending to cash-strapped firms hit by the pandemic.

At this point, it appears that only a vaccine could immunise the economy from continued weakness.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

