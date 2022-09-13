Charges laid against former BBY head of operations

Former BBY Limited head of operations Fiona Mae Bilton has been charged with three counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage.

Bilton was found to have deceived St George Bank on 115 separate occasions between June 2013 and May 2015.

The charges are concerning her involvement in obtaining overdraft funding from St George for BBY which it was not entitled to.

A statement advised the charges have been made under subsection 82(1) of the Crimes Act 1958 (Vic).

Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Bilton appeared in the Melbourne Magistrate's Court yesterday, the matter was adjourned for further mention on October 25. The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

ASIC suspended BBY's AFS licence in May 2015 and it was placed into voluntary administration during the same month.

The former stockbroking and financial services business was liquidated in June 2015 which caused significant client shortfalls.

The licence suspension was extended several times, with BBY's licence was eventually cancelled in June 2021 but was allowed to continue until 31 March 2022 to ensure former retail clients were compensated for their losses.

ASIC previously handed a 10-year ban to a former BBY adviser, who it said traded with client's money without their authorisation and outside of the Statement of Advice.