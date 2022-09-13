Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Charges laid against former BBY head of operations

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 13 SEP 2022   11:52AM

Former BBY Limited head of operations Fiona Mae Bilton has been charged with three counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage.

Bilton was found to have deceived St George Bank on 115 separate occasions between June 2013 and May 2015.

The charges are concerning her involvement in obtaining overdraft funding from St George for BBY which it was not entitled to.

A statement advised the charges have been made under subsection 82(1) of the Crimes Act 1958 (Vic).

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

Bilton appeared in the Melbourne Magistrate's Court yesterday, the matter was adjourned for further mention on October 25. The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

ASIC suspended BBY's AFS licence in May 2015 and it was placed into voluntary administration during the same month.

The former stockbroking and financial services business was liquidated in June 2015 which caused significant client shortfalls.

The licence suspension was extended several times, with BBY's licence was eventually cancelled in June 2021 but was allowed to continue until 31 March 2022 to ensure former retail clients were compensated for their losses.

ASIC previously handed a 10-year ban to a former BBY adviser, who it said traded with client's money without their authorisation and outside of the Statement of Advice.

Read more: ASICBBY LimitedFiona Mae BiltonCommonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
ABN AMRO Clearing pays $222k penalty
ASIC concerns see 18 funds update advertising materials
ASIC bans Sterling & Freeman director
ASIC extends binary options ban
Insurers are 'fishing' for non-disclosures: ASIC
Latest adviser exams see 52% pass rate
ASIC issues warning over brokers' high-risk offers
ASIC tells super trustees to improve TMDs
MobiSuper, licensee to pay $250k penalty

Editor's Choice

APRA to modernise regulatory frameworks

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:25PM
APRA has outlined plans for its multi-year program to modernise the architecture of prudential standards for banks, insurers, and super funds.

ASX to close on September 22

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:49AM
The ASX will close trading for both its equities (ASX Trade) and futures (ASX 24) markets next week to observe the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

Cbus appoints head of responsible investment

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:42AM
The $73 billion industry fund has promoted from within and added the role to its investment leadership team.

Legendary US adviser backs Lumiant

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:38AM
Advice platform Lumiant has received backing from high-profile US financial adviser, investor and personal finance commentator Ric Edelman.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.