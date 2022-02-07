CFA releases disappointing pass rate

Only 27% of candidates who sat the latest Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level one exam passed.

The November exam, which had 28,170 aspiring investment management professions undertaking the session, saw a marginal improvement compared to the May, July, and August 2021 sittings.

For the level two examination, just 46% of the 18,047 candidates passed. This was an improvement from the 29% pass rate in the August sitting.

The level three session had 16,186 candidates take the exam, with 43% passing with flying colours. This was also a marginal improvement from the August sitting.

The exam is known to be one of the most challenging to pass in the financial industry.

The 2021 results are the lowest in CFA's history.

Since 1963, the average pass rate are as follows: 42% (level one), 46% (level two), and 56% (level three).

CFA president Margaret Franklin said: "I recognise that today's news will be disappointing for some. This is the last stage of a tough journey under the best of circumstances, and I hope candidates will stay encouraged and focused."

CFA managing director of credentialing Peg Jobst commented that the institute is "continuing to make great strides in seating candidates who have experienced an exam deferral due to the pandemic".

"We understand how important it is for candidates to maintain study momentum and to stay on schedule with their exams as far as conditions allow. Our research shows that the longer the gap between sitting for exams, the lower the chances for success. This has often been beyond anyone's control. We urge candidates to try to stay on schedule if at all possible," she said.