Executive Appointments

CareSuper risk chief departs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:41PM

The industry superannuation fund is hunting a new chief risk officer after the incumbent took a role with AustralianSuper.

Belinda Ray served as CareSuper's chief risk officer for the past decade, having joined the fund in January 2012. She will join AustralianSuper next month as its new head of internal audit.

"I would like to thank Belinda for her significant contribution to CareSuper over the last 10 years, including as a key member of the executive team and leading the fund's risk, compliance and governance frameworks, practices, and culture," CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander said.

"Belinda is a true professional and will be sorely missed."

The fund is now recruiting for a permanent replacement but has appointed head of risk management Christine Nguyen as acting chief risk officer.

Nguyen joined CareSuper in October 2021 from Aware Super where she held the role of head of enterprise risk management. She was a member of VicSuper's risk team when the merger to create Aware Super took place.

Nguyen has also previously held roles with Mercer, IAG, AIA and PwC.

