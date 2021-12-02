NEWS
Technology

Calastone partners with Microsoft for fund, data services

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 DEC 2021   12:16PM

Calastone has partnered with Microsoft to enhance its fund and data offerings in a wider effort to drive new opportunities for collective investments worldwide.

As part of the partnership, Calastone recently built DMI Fund Services using Microsoft's Azure, which includes the confidential consortium framework to build applications that focus on multi-party confidential compute and storage.

DMI Fund Services is a suite of solutions that provide fund managers, administrators and distributors a fully digital operating model, enabled through the use of cloud and distributed ledger technology.

Merging Calastone's network, technology and market experience with Microsoft's Azure will allow for transformative fund trading and dynamic data sharing across the entire industry, in one common infrastructure, Calastone said.

The partnership between Calastone and Microsoft will enable transfer agents, fund managers and fund distributors to transform how they operate and service their clients, Calastone added.

Calastone chief technology officer Adam Belding said that he has great ambitions for the partnership.

"Microsoft's technologies and industry track record will enable the rapid scaling we see for DMI Fund Services, and our global funds network generally," Belding said.

"We are excited to share this vision with Microsoft and look forward to collaborating to revolutionize the funds sector and provide a more efficient and friction-free experience for all."

"We're excited to work with Calastone to enable innovation in the asset management and capital markets industries," Microsoft's corporate vice president of Worldwide Financial Services Bill Borden said.

"Calastone's DMI Fund Services, combined with Microsoft Azure and distributed ledger technology, unlocks a secure and scalable way for firms to access the critical data and insights they need to further enhance the client experience, significantly reduce operating costs, and develop new investment models."

VIEW COMMENTS

