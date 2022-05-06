Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

BUSSQ board fully stocked again

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022   12:29PM

BUSSQ has welcomed its former chief executive back to the fold as a board director.

Linda Vickers, who retired as BUSSQ chief executive in 2020, has joined the fund's board as a member representative.

She has over 40 years' experience in superannuation and broader wealth management, 22 years of which were spent at BUSSQ.

Joining alongside her is employer representative Ben Young.

Young is the owner and operator of Workplace Compliance Australia and is workplace relations director at Hutchinson Builders.

Their appointments bring the BUSSQ board to eight, including three new directors who were added in March - Geoff Baguley, Paul Hick and Christopher Taylor.

Those appointments followed the sudden exit of Paul Bidwell, Sonya Beyers and Madeline Dermatossian amid apparent indecision over merging with Cbus.

"All directors have extensive experience in their respective fields and bring a wealth of leadership and industry knowledge to the board," BUSSQ said.

