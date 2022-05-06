BUSSQ board fully stocked againBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022 12:29PM
Read more: BUSSQ, Ben Young, Christopher Taylor, Geoff Baguley, Hutchinson Builders, Linda Vickers, Madeline Dermatossian, Paul Bidwell, Paul Hick, Sonya Beyers, Workplace Compliance Australia
BUSSQ has welcomed its former chief executive back to the fold as a board director.
Linda Vickers, who retired as BUSSQ chief executive in 2020, has joined the fund's board as a member representative.
She has over 40 years' experience in superannuation and broader wealth management, 22 years of which were spent at BUSSQ.
Joining alongside her is employer representative Ben Young.
Young is the owner and operator of Workplace Compliance Australia and is workplace relations director at Hutchinson Builders.
Their appointments bring the BUSSQ board to eight, including three new directors who were added in March - Geoff Baguley, Paul Hick and Christopher Taylor.
Those appointments followed the sudden exit of Paul Bidwell, Sonya Beyers and Madeline Dermatossian amid apparent indecision over merging with Cbus.
"All directors have extensive experience in their respective fields and bring a wealth of leadership and industry knowledge to the board," BUSSQ said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Woolworths scraps AMP super mandate|
Managed accounts drive profit, revenue surge|
BUSSQ board fully stocked again|
Macquarie Group posts record earnings|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
How investors can prepare for retirement
Board evolution crucial to drive ESG
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.
With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA