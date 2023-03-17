BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders

BT Financial Group has been forced to suspend distribution of three of its Advance Asset Management funds for having non-compliant, "broadly drafted" target market determinations (TMDs).

ASIC issued interim stop orders to BT and Advance Asset Management this week in relation to the Advance Balanced Multi-Blend Fund, Advance International Shares Multi-Blend Fund, and Advance Property Securities Multi-Blend Fund.

The funds, which have a combined $4.2 billion in assets under management, were found to have TMDs that did not meet the appropriateness requirements under the design and distribution obligations. ASIC said they were "broadly drafted" and failed to define key concepts.

"For example, Advance described investors in the target market for the Advance Balanced Multi-Blend Fund as having the tolerance to invest at the 'medium to higher' end and investors in the target markets for the Advance International Shares Multi-Blend Fund and Advance Property Securities Multi-Blend Fund as having the tolerance to invest at the 'higher end of the risk spectrum' but did not define what these concepts meant," ASIC said.

"It is therefore not possible to accurately determine which retail investors fall within the target market for each fund."

The regulator said the distribution conditions outlined in the TMDs was also inadequate as they didn't properly specify the information that distributors must report to Advance for purposes of determining when a review trigger has occurred, the period for reporting such information, or the review triggers for the TMDs.

The orders were served on March 14 and are valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier. ASIC said it expects Advance to take steps to ensure compliance immediately, otherwise final orders will be considered.