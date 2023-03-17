Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 MAR 2023   10:50AM

BT Financial Group has been forced to suspend distribution of three of its Advance Asset Management funds for having non-compliant, "broadly drafted" target market determinations (TMDs).

ASIC issued interim stop orders to BT and Advance Asset Management this week in relation to the Advance Balanced Multi-Blend Fund, Advance International Shares Multi-Blend Fund, and Advance Property Securities Multi-Blend Fund.

The funds, which have a combined $4.2 billion in assets under management, were found to have TMDs that did not meet the appropriateness requirements under the design and distribution obligations. ASIC said they were "broadly drafted" and failed to define key concepts.

"For example, Advance described investors in the target market for the Advance Balanced Multi-Blend Fund as having the tolerance to invest at the 'medium to higher' end and investors in the target markets for the Advance International Shares Multi-Blend Fund and Advance Property Securities Multi-Blend Fund as having the tolerance to invest at the 'higher end of the risk spectrum' but did not define what these concepts meant," ASIC said.

"It is therefore not possible to accurately determine which retail investors fall within the target market for each fund."

The regulator said the distribution conditions outlined in the TMDs was also inadequate as they didn't properly specify the information that distributors must report to Advance for purposes of determining when a review trigger has occurred, the period for reporting such information, or the review triggers for the TMDs.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The orders were served on March 14 and are valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier. ASIC said it expects Advance to take steps to ensure compliance immediately, otherwise final orders will be considered.

Read more: ASICAdvance Asset ManagementBT Financial GroupAdvance Balanced Multi-Blend FundAdvance International Shares Multi-Blend FundAdvance Property Securities Multi-Blend Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advice group chief fakes exam result, banned
ASIC bans Queensland adviser
Court fines ANZ for dodgy introducer program
APRA preserves life insurance prudential standards
ASIC issues more interim stop orders
Dodgy advice bill nears $5bn: ASIC
ASIC charges former investment company executives
Expect more greenwashing action: ASIC
ASIC bans mortgage broker for eight years
Unlicensed investor pleads guilty to fraud charges

Editor's Choice

Aware Super restructures investment team

ELIZABETH FRY
Aware Super restructured its investment team in support of its growth strategy, naming three new asset class leads and hiring from QIC in the process.

Spotlight shines brighter on climate reporting: Expert

KARREN VERGARA
Asset owners must be mindful of increasing regulatory and legislative pressures that will soon sharpen their ability to provide quality and accurate climate disclosure reports, according to an expert.

BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BT Financial Group has been forced to suspend distribution of three of its Advance Asset Management funds for having non-compliant, "broadly drafted" target market determinations (TMDs).

Link Group agrees to sell BCM arm

CHLOE WALKER
Link Group has sold its banking and credit management (BCM) business for cash consideration up to $48 million to Irish firm LC Financial Holdings (LCFH).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.