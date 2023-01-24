Bloomberg pays US$5m in SEC charges

The finance juggernaut has agreed to fork out US$5 million in penalties to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following charges related to its fixed income valuations.

The SEC alleged that Bloomberg Finance LP misled disclosures relating to its paid subscription service, Bloomberg Valuation Service (BVAL), which provides daily price valuations for fixed income securities to financial services entities.

The US watchdog found that roughly between 2016 to October 2022, Bloomberg failed to disclose to its BVAL customers that the valuations for certain fixed income securities could be based on a single data input, such as a broker quote, which did not adhere to methodologies it had previously disclosed.

It alleged Bloomberg was aware that its customers, including mutual funds, may use BVAL prices to determine fund asset valuations, including valuing fund investments in government, supranational, agency, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and securitised products.

Therefore, BVAL prices could have an impact on the price at which securities are offered or traded.

"Bloomberg has assumed a critical role as a pricing service to participants in the fixed-income markets and it's incumbent on Bloomberg, as well as on other pricing services, to provide accurate information to their customers about their valuation processes," SEC chief enforcement's complex financial instruments unit Osman Nawaz said.

"This matter underscores that we will hold service providers, such as Bloomberg, accountable for misrepresentations that impact investors."

Bloomberg paid the fine without admitting or denying the findings. It also agreed to cease and desist from future violations.

The SEC concluded its order notes found Bloomberg voluntarily engaged in remedial efforts to make improvements to its BVAL line of business.