Investment

Bell Asset Management launches new fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   12:18PM

Leaning into the ever-growing interest in sustainable investing, Bell Asset Management has launched a new fund.

The Bell Global Sustainable Fund is an ESG fund for Australian retail and wholesale investors.

The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global equities investing in companies that it assesses as leaders in incorporating ESG principles into their operations.

"Since the establishment of Bell Asset Management in 2003, we have had a strong commitment to the integration of ESG across all our strategies and funds," Bell AM chief investment officer Ned Bell said.

"The launch of our Global Sustainable Fund is a natural progression for us as it is strongly supported by our investment style. With the rise of responsible investing in Australia, investors are increasingly seeking investments that reflect their values and goals to address a variety of pressing environment and social issues, including climate change, labour issues and governance."

The Bell Global Sustainable Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of approximately 40 global companies and targets specific ESG characteristics. Bell AM reported that the carbon footprint of the portfolio is currently 74.7% lower than its benchmark, the MSCI World ex-Australia.

"We believe integrating ESG factors into our investment process delivers superior long-term returns," Bell added.

"As stewards of our client's capital, active ownership and engagement is vital to not only the success of our investments but also is in the best interests of our investors. We actively engage with companies to understand ESG risks and to influence their behaviour on ESG matters."

The fund has a minimum initial investment of $25,000 and an investment objective to beat its benchmark over rolling three-year periods.

