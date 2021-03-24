Aware to restructure advice offering

One of Australia's largest superannuation funds, Aware Super, is restructuring its financial advice team in a move which will result in redundancies.

The $130 billion fund said it has observed a trend away from ongoing advice contracts and towards on-demand advice, prompting the move.

"We are currently in consultation regarding the structure of our financial advice team going forward. Regrettably this will result in some roles being made redundant. Out of respect for everyone involved in the process we've been reluctant to be drawn on these details in public, but it's important that people understand the facts as they actually are," Aware group executive, advice and financial planning Sarah Forman said.

Aware integrated the StatePlus AFSL into the fund in 2019 when it was still known as First State Super. At the start of 2020 First State had 232 financial advisers, according to Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register. As of the latest ASIC FAR data it has 244, although 53 advisers did leave the AFSL in that period, reflecting no redundancies yet.

"The changes impact the broader financial advice team which includes planning, customer service and specialist roles. Until this consultation period is finalised we cannot confirm the final impact of the changes," Forman said.

"As part of this we are also working hard to investigate potential redeployment opportunities for impacted team members."

The Australian Financial Review previously reported that 90 financial advisers would be made redundant, but Forman disputed that figure.

"The number of impacted roles quoted in previous media reports is wrong and we expect the impact on planning roles to be significantly less by the conclusion of the consultation period," she said.

"In reality, the trend away from ongoing advice contracts and towards on-demand advice has been a steady one, and with that in mind it's clear that the old model simply isn't sustainable.

"As a profit-to-member fund we're doing the right thing by managing this proactively - including through the ongoing review of our advice business and where our offices are located to ensure it reflects member demand."

In the past year, Forman said Aware's new digital advice offering has grown from zero to 35,000 interactions.

"While we've expanded our intra-fund advice to make it available to more members, it's also worth highlighting that this is still high-quality advice based on the individual needs and circumstances of that member," she said.

"It's a completely appropriate level of advice for many of our members, and we're currently recording satisfaction rates above 95% so it's clearly working for them. That's why we have invested in this area in particular - it's a great solution for many of our members and by growing this team we can make the service more available to more of our members."