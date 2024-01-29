Aware Super, ART hire member service heads

The market was caught by surprise when two of Australia's top customer service executives changed jobs.

Australian Retirement Trust head of member services Jessica Rix has landed at Aware Super in a similar role.

Rix has spent two years at the country's second-largest superannuation fund, developing member strategy, delivering advice and looking after guidance and education for members.

Meantime, ART has confirmed that Helen Crossan will be taking over from Rix starting today.

Crossan has been at BT Financial Group for 24 years, most recently as head of the contact centre.

As head of member support, Rix joins Aware Super's 650-strong operations and technology division, initially reporting to chief operating officer Jo Brennan.

The recruit is tasked with leading a team of senior operational specialists to further strengthen and deepen member experiences for the superannuation fund's 1.1 million members

Rix arrived from Sunsuper, where she ran customer interactions.

Streets ahead

Interestingly, she moved to superannuation from the banking sector which at the time was streets ahead of the super funds in terms of putting customers at the centre of everything.

She spent eight years with the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank which has long held the title of the most trusted bank in Australia and topped customer satisfaction surveys.

With a profit-for-purpose social enterprise model, Bendigo has enjoyed a better reputation than its Big Four peers because of its culture of putting customers first.

For three years, Rix has been on the judging panel for the CX awards, judging the best-in-customer experience across Australia.

Jo Brennan said Aware Super was thrilled to have attracted someone of Rix's deep service expertise and passionate customer commitment to lead a team that is pivotal for the fund's members' experience.

"Jess will be instrumental to ensuring our members experience the highest level of Super Helpful support and service across channels, either through call centres, social channels or via email and digital platforms.

"Her outstanding leadership skills will also drive and foster an evolution of our already strong service culture to further elevate how we deliver an experience that is aligned with our brand values and promise."

Speaking on her new job, Rix said she was "thrilled" to be joining Aware Super following the completion of the super fund's digital transformation project.

"Our focus remains on making it even easier for our members to access the best support, education and advice throughout their working lives and retirement."

Wealth of knowledge

As for ART's recruit, Helen Crossan has worked across super, investment and retirement.

Lachlan East, the fund's chief member officer, said with 25 years of experience as a contact centre and service leader, Crossan brings a wealth of knowledge from the banking, superannuation, and investments industries.

"She has a proven ability to lead large multi-site teams, deliver transformational change and is extremely service and people-focused," he added.

These appointments come as super funds brace for heightened scrutiny on customer service.

Financial services minister Stephen Jones has called customer service unresponsive, slow and not member-focused.

Complaints are mounting.

Most funds are beefing up their investment in customer service and education offerings and looking for more staff.