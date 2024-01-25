Newspaper icon
Aware Super appoints head of public market equities

THURSDAY, 25 JAN 2024

Aware Super has appointed former Vanguard and BlackRock portfolio manager Agnes Hong as its new head of public market equities.

Hong, who is relocating from Philadelphia to Sydney, will oversee the development of Aware Super's $90 billion public markets portfolio, she's tasked with enhancing capabilities in systematic, managed, and direct equities.

Hong will also be responsible for developing a 2030 strategy for public market equities, designed to build upon Aware Super's existing internal capabilities.

Prior to joining Aware Super, Hong was a senior portfolio manager at Vanguard, head of passive equity portfolio management at Charles Schwab, and portfolio manager for global institutional index equities and quant active equities at BlackRock.

She most recently held the position of chief investment officer and head of advisory services at Vestmark Advisory Solutions.

Slated to start her role in February, Hong will report to Aware Super head of portfolio management Simon Warner, who joined the fund last September from Macquarie Asset Management, post its acquisition of AMP Capital's global equities and fixed income businesses.

Warner himself reports to Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham, who's currently based in London.

Notably, Hong's appointment is the first senior investment hire since Warner began his tenure.

Alongside her appointment, Aware Super has promoted Murray Keir to senior portfolio manager for systematic equities, confirmed Alvin Chan as portfolio manager for direct equities, and advanced Bruce Low to portfolio manager.

"I'm excited to be relocating back to Australia to join one of the nation's leading super funds with an impressive returns track record and a leading responsible investment focus," Hong said.

"Aware Super is celebrated in market as not only being purpose-led, innovative and agile, but offering exciting career development opportunities, and it's for these reasons that I'm looking forward to contributing and leading the evolution of the fund's public market equities strategy.

"Having lived and worked overseas, I also have a deep appreciation of the value Australia's superannuation system plays in the retirement futures of all Australians, and I'm energised to play a key role in generating a strong retirement income pipeline for Aware Super's 1.1 million members."

Meanwhile, Warner said he was thrilled to have attracted Hong back to Australia to help drive the next evolution of the fund's public market equities strategy, saying that someone with her calibre, skills, and global expertise will help set a new benchmark for how super funds can extract value from this sector.

He added that the new role signifies Aware Super's intent to deepen engagement with corporates, brokers, and advisers, aiming to become the preferred partners as companies seek capital for sustainable, shareholder-focused returns.

VIEW COMMENTS

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

