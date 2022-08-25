Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AustralianSuper increases investment fees

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 25 AUG 2022   12:48PM

AustralianSuper has raised the fees of most investment options on account of its recent investments in several large infrastructure and property assets.

The fund's balanced option, in which more than 90% of its members are invested, saw its fees raised by 0.1%.

Moreover, eight of AustralianSuper's investment options fees climbed higher. However, fees on the international shares option fell (0.44% to 0.4%), and fees on cash remain unchanged (0.06%).

"To grow members' retirement savings over the longer term, the fund invests across a range of asset classes. This helps cushion the impact of downturns while ensuring members benefit from exposure to growth assets such as equities and unlisted assets," an AustralianSuper spokesperson said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"During the financial year ending 30 June 2022, we invested in several large infrastructure and property assets which incurred upfront costs such as stamp duty. These are assets we intend to hold for the long term but have contributed to higher investment fees for some of our investment options. AustralianSuper is a profit for member organisation."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, AustralianSuper reported an annual return of -2.73% for its Balanced MySuper option - its first negative return since the Global Financial Crisis.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Meanwhile, according to Rainmaker Information data, AustralianSuper's bump in investment fees on its MySuper option takes its overall fee ratio to 1.00%, or $502 per year for a member with $50,000 - up from the previous $452. This is still lower than the 1.08% average for MySuper that was recorded in the research house's 2021 review of super fund fees.

When directly compared to the MySuper options of similar large funds, Australian Retirement Trust's QSuper product has MySuper fees of 0.85%, or $425 per annum on a $50,000 balance. UniSuper also has much lower fees of 0.64%, or $321 per year.

However, Australian Retirement Trust's Super Savings product has higher Mysuper fees of 1.11% ($557.4 pa). Also, Aware Super has fees of 1.34% ($672 pa).

Elsewhere, some retail funds are drastically slashing fees. For example, AMP's signature product has just cut its MySuper fees to 0.71%.

Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin commented: "This idea that industry funds offer the lowest fees is an idea that has pretty much passed its use-by date. While some industry funds are cheaper, as a group, they've lost their low-fee edge."

"It's retail funds that are now leading the fight to lower superannuation fees. Industry funds instead appear to be focusing on their returns after fees."

Read more: AustralianSuperMySuperInvestment fee
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

A strong super system cushions the economy: ISA
AustralianSuper grows New York team
LOGOS partners with global logistics provider
What's missing for advisers: Atchison Consultants
NGS Super bolsters investment team
Lutheran Super merger imminent
APRA to improve strategic planning, member outcomes rules
Hostplus links returns to active approach
Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds
AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper increases investment fees

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper has raised the fees of most investment options on account of its recent investments in several large infrastructure and property assets.

Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

CHLOE WALKER
Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

Adviser standards consultation commences

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.