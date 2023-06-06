ASX lays out five-year plan to restore trust

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is confident that it can restore stakeholders' trust and get its fundamentals and governance right as it lays out a five-year plan to rectify ongoing issues.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse today unveiled the exchange's priorities in the near term at its inaugural investor day, as ASIC releases the first of three special reports designed to keep its operations, security, continuity, and governance in check.

Lofthouse said the "new era" for the ASX is built on four pillars: talented and empowered staff (One ASX); a simplified, modern technology stack (Great Fundamentals); working effectively with customers (Customer Driven); and easier customer experience (Digital by Design).

"This is a multi-year investment to secure the foundations for ASX to achieve our full potential and deliver long-term sustainable value for our shareholders, customers and people," Lofthouse said.

"Having the right financial settings will support our new five-year strategy, which is designed to ensure ASX can deliver on its purpose of enabling a fair and dynamic marketplace for all."

One near-term priority is to rebuild confidence with customers, regulators, and policymakers.

Lofthouse said: "We recognise there are near term, situational challenges that we must address, including our regulatory commitments and our expanded technology modernisation program."

ASIC's ASX CHESS Special Report, which was handed down yesterday, highlighted key risk areas, one of which will force the ASX to increase its capacity to cater for unprecedented trading volumes. Currently, it maxes out at 10 million trades per day.

ASIC pointed out that CHESS requires further stakeholder testing and application or infrastructure changes before it is fully replaced.

"As CHESS is a legacy technology there is a risk that some IT assets may not be fully supported by vendors before the CHESS Replacement project is completed," ASIC said.

Furthermore, ASIC sees that the growing scarcity of engineers and other technicians to operate and maintain legacy technology requires prudent workforce planning.

While many of these issues have already been considered, ASIC catalogued them into 27 key action points.

"Indicatively, most of these are expected to complete by the end of 2025. The roadmap will continue to evolve beyond 2025 and there will be further support and maintenance activities until 2032 or such time as the CHESS system in replaced," ASIC said.

The ASX is set to respond to ASIC's first special report by the end of June. In July, it will publish results from conflict management review and governance statement. In the last quarter of 2023, it will announce the new solution design for the CHESS replacement.

In response to ASIC, Lofthouse said that the "regulatory scrutiny of ASX is appropriate given the special position we hold in the economy and the fact that we operate critical market infrastructure."

"We continue to work cooperatively with our regulators, and we will take all the necessary steps to be transparent, to engage meaningfully with stakeholders, and to rebuild confidence and restore trust," she said.

At the time or writing, the ASX's share price dropped as much as 11% to $60.02 per share. It has reached a 52-week high of $90.61.