ASX chief steps down

The chief executive of the ASX has resigned from the post as the company grapples with a long-delayed transformation project.

Dominic Stevens is stepping down from the dual roles of managing director and chief executive after nearly six years at the helm.

He leaves the bourse after nine years in total and plans to retire from executive roles altogether.

"Now is the appropriate time for a new CEO to be transitioned into the company and to take charge of the next phase of ASX's growth and innovation," Stevens said.

"It has been my great privilege to work with an exceptionally skilled team whose enthusiasm and hard work have helped position ASX as a global exchange leader. I wish to thank all our people for their professionalism and dedication, particularly during the pandemic."

Stevens will stay until his successor commences.

Despite leaving during a pivotal time as the company replaces its underpinning technology, chair Damian Roche said Stevens leaves the ASX in "a strong financial and operational position, and with the transformation of critical systems, platforms and infrastructure complete or nearing completion".

The CHESS replacement date was pushed back to April 2023 after experiencing several hurdles, such as failing to cope with trading volumes at the start of the global pandemic.

It also suffered major technical glitches during the ordinary course of trading, leading to an ASIC investigation and the imposition of licence conditions.

"ASX continues to invest in contemporary technology to strengthen the quality of our infrastructure and reduce operational risk. We are diligently working through a program to address the recommendations related to the November 2020 market outage. We are pleased that ASIC's investigation into the outage is closed and that no breach of ASX's licence conditions was found," Stevens said.

ASX half-year results to December 2021 show modest gains in operating revenue, up 6.6% to $501.4 million and after-tax profit, up 3.5% to $250.3 million.