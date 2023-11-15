Newspaper icon
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 NOV 2023   12:25PM

ASIC has announced plans for strong, targeted enforcement action in the superannuation sector, focusing on member outcomes in 2024.

Baring its teeth in an enforcement and regulatory update released today, the corporate regulator signalled that tackling misconduct is a "key priority" and requisite to maintaining trust and integrity in the financial system.

The corporate regulator's update highlighted its actions from July to September, including a civil penalty imposed on AustralianSuper for not merging duplicate accounts, a lapse that led to members incurring $69 million in fees.

However, ASIC's scrutiny extends beyond AustralianSuper, having identified widespread issues with unmerged duplicate accounts across the superannuation industry and anticipates further actions to address these systemic member service failures.

During the quarter, ASIC also filed its second and third greenwashing matters, with allegations of misleading statements made against Vanguard Investments Australia and Active Super.

In July, ASIC brought forth civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against Vanguard.

ASIC alleges that the investment manager issued "false and misleading statements", misrepresenting its Ethically Conscious Global Aggregate Bond Index Fund by claiming it screened all securities against specific ESG criteria.

Separately, ASIC initiated civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against Active Super in August, accusing the super fund of misleading its members by investing in sectors it purportedly restricted, due to their environmental and community impact.

"The July to September quarter saw ASIC achieve strong results in court and file significant matters that go toward our ongoing work to protect consumers," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"Our focus on the best interests of members in the superannuation sector is part of our continuing work to make the financial system fair for all Australians."

ASIC detailing its intensified enforcement efforts follows closely on the heels of action taken against HESTA over false or misleading statements in their marketing materials.

HESTA was fined $48,600 for displaying past performance figures in a way that implied better returns than what was actually the case.

Subsequently, HESTA acknowledged the regulator's concerns and said that it's improved internal processes.

