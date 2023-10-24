Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC loses case against Diversa

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 24 OCT 2023   4:08PM

The Federal Court has found in favour of Diversa in the case brought by ASIC in 2021 which alleged the trustee knew about a now banned adviser's dodgy behaviour but failed to act.

In October 2021, ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against Diversa, alleging it had breached the law by allowed Australian Super Find, the Australian Dealer Group, and financial adviser Nizi Bhandari to sign members up to YourChoice Super, saying Diversa was aware the business and the adviser were being investigated by ASIC.

At the time, ASIC said Diversa did not take adequate action and continued to allow him to recommend YourChoice Super, which continued the payment of fees from the super fund to Bhandari. OneVue was also involved in the case as, during the period of conduct, Diversa was a OneVue company.

However, the Federal Court found Diversa did not breach its duty to act efficiently, honestly, and fairly, nor did it fail to take reasonable steps to ensure authorised representatives complied with the law.

Justice Button said the regulator's case was "altogether too superficial to be accepted", saying that it "overlooked the detailed web of mutual obligations" on which Diversa's arrangements with its Wealth and Super AFSLs were based.

In response, ASIC said it is carefully reviewing the outcome.

"ASIC pursued this case as part of our focus on trustee oversight of advice, which, if not done properly, can enable inappropriate behaviour by service providers and others," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"ASIC will continue to work with superannuation trustees emphasising the importance of risk management when dealing with third-party providers and others."

Meantime, in a statement to Financial Standard, Diversa said it welcomed the judgment.

"Differences of opinion occur from time to time, however Diversa recognises the importance of good working relationships with regulators and is committed to continue to build on these relationships through consultation, transparency and mutual respect," it said.

Bhandari was permanently banned by ASIC in 2021 after he was found to have acted dishonestly in helping consumers locate their multiple super funds and consolidate them, as well as in obtaining hardship payments. At the time he was only licensed to provide general advice but was later found to have provided personal advice.

In addition to rolling people into YourChoice, advice provided by Bhandari included telling consumers to tell their super fund they were retired when they were not; telling some consumers to have their employer pay super contributions into a super account that was not theirs so as to deceive fund administrators who believed them to be retired; and telling consumers they could access their super because they had reached preservation age even though he knew this was not true and other requirements must be met.

Bhandari is also currently facing criminal charges in the Magistrates' Court of Victoria, which were laid in July 2022, in relation to the unlicensed advice provided. The AFSL of Australian Dealer Group was also cancelled.

