ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status

ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP statusBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023 12:39PM
From February 1, ASIC's Financial Advisers Register (FAR) will display whether a financial adviser can provide tax (financial) advice services to retail clients.
To provide tax advice services to retail clients, a financial adviser must meet certain new requirements, also effective February 1. Financial advisers who meet these requirements will be known as 'qualified tax relevant providers' (QTRPs).
The new requirements are the completion of specific courses in commercial law and taxation law, however some exceptions apply, ASIC said. There may also be additional continuous professional development requirements, it added.
According to ASIC, financial advisers who were previously registered with the Tax Practitioners Board are taken to be QTRPs under transitional provisions. ASIC wrote to each of these advisers and their respective AFS licensees notifying them of their QTRP status.
FAR will generally display that these financial advisers can provide tax (financial) advice services, it said.
"Australian Financial Services (AFS) licensees who authorise financial advisers who are not taken to be QTRPs will need to update the FAR to record whether their financial advisers can provide tax (financial) advice services," ASIC warned.
"If an adviser's record is not updated by February 1, the FAR will not display whether the adviser can provide tax (financial) advice services."
ASIC stated that it is the responsibility of AFS licensees to ensure that details recorded on the FAR about their financial advisers is correct. This is the record that ASIC intends to display from February 1, it said.
