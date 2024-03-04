ASIC cracks down on scammers

The corporate regulator says it has shut down about 3500 investment scam websites since July 2023 to protect Australians from digitally enabled misconduct.

According to ASIC's latest enforcement and regulatory update, it has secured almost $60 million in civil penalties and nine criminal convictions relating to scamming in the half year to 31 December 2023.

It also launched 83 new investigations, commenced 19 new civil proceedings, criminally charged 19 individuals, and completed nearly 350 surveillances.

"Cost of living issues mean more Australians are looking for ways to make ends meet and scammers are only too happy to try and take advantage," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"That's why ASIC is stopping investment scams at the source of their promotion, removing them from the internet before they can lure in unsuspecting consumers."

Longo has stated that ASIC has already conducted an examination of the methods used by major banks to detect, prevent, and respond to scams.

The regulatory body will now shift its focus towards a wider range of banks and superannuation trustees to ensure that they are taking all necessary measures to protect their members and customers from malicious scammers.

"We are scrutinising the way lenders comply with their hardship obligations, how banks support First Nations consumers to access low-fee accounts, and how superannuation trustees deliver important member services, such as how they handle death benefits claims," Longo said.

"We will continue to work to ensure the financial system works for all Australians."

At the same time, the National Anti-Scam Centre has issued a warning to consumers about the prevalence of fake news articles and deepfake videos featuring public figures who endorse and link to online investment trading platform scams. These fraudulent schemes are commonly found on social media.

According to Scamwatch, Australians reported losing more than $8 million to online investment trading platform scams, with 400 reports made last year.

"We are urging Australians to take their time and do their research before taking up an investment opportunity - particularly those seen on social media," ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe said.

"Scammers are creating fake news articles and deepfake videos to convince people that celebrities and well-known public figures are making huge sums of money using online investment trading platforms, when in fact it is a scam."

Reports to Scamwatch indicated the most prolific online investment trading platform scam appears under the brand 'Quantum AI'. Others include 'Immediate Edge', 'Immediate Connect', 'Immediate X3', and 'Quantum Trade Wave'.

The National Anti-Scam Centre's investment scam fusion cell, co-led by the ACCC and ASIC, has been active in disrupting investment scams such as online investment trading platform scams.

"In addition to referring these scam ads to social media platforms for removal, the fusion cell has developed a trial method for blocking payments to these scams," Lowe said.

Despite the continued threat to consumers, Lowe said it has been encouraging to see an overall downward trend in losses reported to Scamwatch to investment scams since the establishment of the fusion cell.

"The ACCC and ASIC will continue to work together as part of the National Anti-Scam Centre's efforts to stop scammers from harming Australians," she said.