ASIC bans Queensland adviser

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAR 2023   12:53PM

ASIC has banned Queensland-based adviser Douglas Allen from providing financial services for three years.

ASIC's review of Allen's advice files revealed that he employed a "layered advice" approach. The regulator discovered that his recommendations weren't in the clients' best interests, weren't appropriate, and included false or misleading statements.

ASIC found Allen's advice to clients failed to make reasonable enquiries to obtain complete and accurate information when certain aspects of a client's situation were incomplete or inaccurate.

The regulator also found that Allen failed to reasonably consider a client's insurance options when recommending a client consolidate their superannuation. He didn't provide a reasonable assessment of the client's existing insurance or consider whether there would be insurance consequences for rolling over the client's super which may have resulted in them being uninsured for a period, ASIC said.

Further, Allen didn't appropriately scope super advice to include insurance, ASIC added.

Allen's Statement of Advice documents provided to clients also contained product comparison tables that were false or misleading. He understated the potential insurance costs despite knowing the insurance premiums would likely be higher once insurance advice was provided.

Allen was self-licensed under Global Pacific Solutions Group since 2019. He was previously a representative of Smart Solutions Group, the director and responsible manager of which was banned and the AFSL cancelled in 2020 for similar issues.

The banning order took effect from 15 March 2022.

Allen sought a review of ASIC's decision by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on 6 April 2022. Though the application for review was withdrawn on February 6.

Read more: ASICDouglas AllenAdministrative Appeals TribunalFinancial adviceGlobal Pacific Solutions Group
