Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC bans former Gleneagle fund manager

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAY 2023   12:25PM

ASIC has banned former Gleneagle fund manager, Gregory Tolpigin, from providing financial services for naked short selling.

Tolpigin is also banned from controlling a financial services business or performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business as an officer.

ASIC found Tolpigin engaged in the naked short selling of shares on 150 occasions totalling over $7 million from 19 January to 27 August 2021.

Tolpigin sold shares on the ASX through accounts held with Gleneagle and associated entities. But he didn't own or borrow the shares at the time he placed the orders to sell them.

The unauthorised naked short selling practices by Tolpigin distorted the accuracy of the ASX's daily gross short sales report, ASIC said.

ASIC said it views the prohibition of naked short selling as an "essential policy" for the maintenance of financial market integrity.

"It [prohibition] reduces the risk of settlement failure, distortions to the operation of financial markets and abuse short selling that can artificially depress prices. It also improves the accuracy of information available to the market," ASIC said.

"ASIC will continue to identify non-compliance and take enforcement action where necessary."

Nevertheless, ASIC added that it recognised that covered short selling, when carried out within legislative and regulative parameters, is a legitimate mechanism for price discovery and liquidity.

The regulator doesn't seek to "limit" or "restrict" short selling that is compliant, it confirmed.

Read more: ASICGleneagleFinancial servicesGregory TolpiginASXFunds management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Finfluencer receives jail sentence
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
BNPL to be regulated under Credit Act
ASIC issues stop orders to Saxo
Finfluencers bridge financial advice gap
Adviser numbers drop, FAAA strengthens recruitment
Ex-Vocus chair indicted for insider trading
AustralianSuper mistake spurs call for regulatory intervention
HCF Life under ASIC surveillance
Class action commenced against IG Markets

Editor's Choice

Chief distribution officer leaves Praemium

CHLOE WALKER
After seven years, Martin Morris stepped down from his role of chief distribution officer at Praemium, with no direct replacement in sight.

AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has shed light on what it considers systemic shortcomings in the superannuation, investment, and financial advice industries.

Blackwattle Investment Partners debuts

CHLOE WALKER
Backed by some of Australia's wealthiest families, Sydney-based equities boutique Blackwattle Investment Partners is open for business.

BT names distribution lead

KARREN VERGARA
BT has named its new head of distribution to fill the role vacated last December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.