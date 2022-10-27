ASIC appeals CFS, CBA decision

ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's ruling in its conflicted remuneration case against Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State.

The case related to the Essential Super product, with ASIC alleging the two entities breached conflicted remuneration laws because CFS paid CBA to distribute it in branches and online.

This went on between 2013 and 2019, with close to 400,000 customers signed up.

However, the court dismissed the proceedings last month saying the conduct did not constitute benefits under the definition of 'conflicted remuneration'.

At the time, ASIC said it would carefully consider the judgement. It has now filed an appeal to be heard in the Federal Court.

"We have appealed this decision because we are concerned that it will limit the operation of conflicted remuneration laws introduced in 2012," deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"Conflicted remuneration has the potential to cause significant consumer harm because it can prevent consumers from receiving appropriate advice and financial products free of influence."