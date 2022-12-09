ASIC abandons $500k SMSF threshold

ASIC has updated guidance on SMSF advice, deciding to remove $500,000 as an indicator of the "appropriateness of advice" to establish a SMSF.

ASIC hasn't opted to nominate a minimum threshold but said fund expenses are proportionality higher, and net returns lower, for lower balance funds.

SMSF Association deputy chief executive Peter Burgess welcomed the news, he said: "It's a significant breakthrough for our sector to have that $500,000 threshold removed."

Earlier this year, the SMSFA wrote to ASIC requesting that it review its guidance for AFSLs (and their representatives) who provide advice to retail clients about SMSFs.

"In particular, references in ASIC INFO 206 to SMSFs with balances below $500,000 as having lower investment returns and will often be uncompetitive compared with APRA-regulated funds was at odds with research conducted on a sizeable proportion of the SMSF sector," Burgess said.

"It's worth repeating that research found no material differences in performance patterns for SMSFs between $200,000 and $500,000, so the notion that smaller SMSFs in this range deliver materially lower investment, on average, than larger SMSFs in this range is not supported by the research.

"So, it's extremely pleasing that the regulator has taken heed of this research and our representations on this issue and has removed references to the $500,000 threshold."

However, although ASIC guidance no longer refers to a threshold balance, Burgess added that it's still important for advice providers to remember that SMSFs with balances less than $200,000 are likely to achieve considerably lower net investment returns.

"Therefore, unless a large contribution will be made into the SMSF within a short timeframe after the fund is set up, it's unlikely starting an SMSF with a balance of less than $200,000 is consistent with your client's best interests," Burgess said.

Burgess concluded that ASIC's latest guidance highlighted SMSF risks and the importance of seeking professional advice.

"The Association is very pleased to see such a prominent reference to the need for financial advisers to have specialist knowledge about SMSFs before providing advice and the important need for advisers to maintain this knowledge and expertise over time," he said.