Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

ANZ to purchase Suncorp Bank for $4.9bn

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 18 JUL 2022   12:46PM

ANZ has agreed to acquire Suncorp's banking arm for $4.9 billion, calling it a vote of confidence in Queensland's future.

To help fund the acquisition, ANZ it is raising $3.5 billion via a fully underwritten pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer. It will also include a minimum fee of $50 million to use the Suncorp Bank brand to be paid in instalments over five years. If the brand is retained after the initial five years, Suncorp will receive an additional $10 million each year thereafter.

Its chief executive Shayne Elliott said the purchase of Suncorp Bank will be a cornerstone investment for ANZ and a vote of confidence in the future of Queensland.

"With much of the work to simplify and strengthen the bank completed and our digital transformation well-progressed, we are now in a position to invest in and reshape our Australian business. This will result in a stronger more balanced bank for customers and shareholders," he said.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"We have admired the transformation that has occurred under the leadership of Steve Johnston and Clive van Horen and believe Suncorp Bank is a natural fit with ANZ given its culture, risk appetite and customer focus."

Suncorp Bank will continue to be led by van Horen, who will report to Elliott and join ANZ's executive committee post completion. The bank will be run as a separate business for at least three years.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

For team members, it is business as usual with no planned changes to employment conditions and the acquisition will not result in any net job losses in Queensland for Suncorp Bank for at least three years post completion, ANZ said.

The acquisition does not include the insurance business, which Suncorp Group chief executive Steve Johnston said  will be focused on meeting the needs of customers and communities at a time when the value of insurance has never been greater.

"We acknowledge the needs of insurance customers are rapidly changing, with a preference for digital interactions and for product design to take into account personal circumstances and risk profiles. At the same time, the external environment has seen more frequent and severe natural hazard events resulting in increased costs and affordability challenges," he said.

He added the decision to divest had not been taken lightly and had been informed by extensive analysis and consideration.

Suncorp chair Christine McLoughlin said the proposal has been assessed through the lens of creating value for shareholders and customers.

"Suncorp Group, which is the proud home of several of Australia and New Zealand's leading and most trusted insurance brands including AAMI, GIO, Shannons, Apia and Vero, and of course the Suncorp brand, will continue to offer the same great service to Queenslanders," she said.

Read more: ANZSuncorp BankSteve JohnstonSuncorp GroupClive van HorenShayne Elliott
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bendigo Bank agrees to buy ANZ margin lending book
Banks flag imminent consecutive double rate rises
ANZ sued by ASIC
Federal Court rules against RI Advice in cybersecurity case
ANZ stablecoin amplifies changing operating models
Super funds back Say on Climate
Barrenjoey poaches several new hires
NAB tops bad advice compensation bill
CDPP dumps ANZ cartel case
ANZ appoints chief technology officer

Editor's Choice

Local ETF industry flows positive, lower FUM: BetaShares

ANDREW MCKEAN
According to BetaShares, a combination of sharemarket declines and cautious investors characterised the first half of the year for the local ETF industry.

Brookfield, Infratil sell mobile towers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Brookfield Asset Management and Infratil are offloading their stakes in Vodafone New Zealand's passive mobile tower assets.

ANZ to purchase Suncorp Bank for $4.9bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ANZ has agreed to acquire Suncorp's banking arm for $4.9 billion, calling it a vote of confidence in Queensland's future.

Pendal FUM drops $12bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Pendal Group has reported its funds under management dropped over 11% in the June quarter.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.