ANZ to purchase Suncorp Bank for $4.9bn

ANZ has agreed to acquire Suncorp's banking arm for $4.9 billion, calling it a vote of confidence in Queensland's future.

To help fund the acquisition, ANZ it is raising $3.5 billion via a fully underwritten pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer. It will also include a minimum fee of $50 million to use the Suncorp Bank brand to be paid in instalments over five years. If the brand is retained after the initial five years, Suncorp will receive an additional $10 million each year thereafter.

Its chief executive Shayne Elliott said the purchase of Suncorp Bank will be a cornerstone investment for ANZ and a vote of confidence in the future of Queensland.

"With much of the work to simplify and strengthen the bank completed and our digital transformation well-progressed, we are now in a position to invest in and reshape our Australian business. This will result in a stronger more balanced bank for customers and shareholders," he said.

"We have admired the transformation that has occurred under the leadership of Steve Johnston and Clive van Horen and believe Suncorp Bank is a natural fit with ANZ given its culture, risk appetite and customer focus."

Suncorp Bank will continue to be led by van Horen, who will report to Elliott and join ANZ's executive committee post completion. The bank will be run as a separate business for at least three years.

For team members, it is business as usual with no planned changes to employment conditions and the acquisition will not result in any net job losses in Queensland for Suncorp Bank for at least three years post completion, ANZ said.

The acquisition does not include the insurance business, which Suncorp Group chief executive Steve Johnston said will be focused on meeting the needs of customers and communities at a time when the value of insurance has never been greater.

"We acknowledge the needs of insurance customers are rapidly changing, with a preference for digital interactions and for product design to take into account personal circumstances and risk profiles. At the same time, the external environment has seen more frequent and severe natural hazard events resulting in increased costs and affordability challenges," he said.

He added the decision to divest had not been taken lightly and had been informed by extensive analysis and consideration.

Suncorp chair Christine McLoughlin said the proposal has been assessed through the lens of creating value for shareholders and customers.

"Suncorp Group, which is the proud home of several of Australia and New Zealand's leading and most trusted insurance brands including AAMI, GIO, Shannons, Apia and Vero, and of course the Suncorp brand, will continue to offer the same great service to Queenslanders," she said.