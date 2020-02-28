ANZ Australia risk chief exits

The chief risk officer that fronted the Royal Commission on behalf of ANZ Wealth has resigned from the bank.

A spokesperson for ANZ has confirmed the resignation of Kylie Rixon, effective immediately.

Rixon was chief risk officer of ANZ Wealth from April 2014 to November 2018. Following the sale of ANZ Wealth to IOOF, she transitioned to chief risk officer, Australia division.

The spokesperson said the bank will soon commence a search for her replacement.

ANZ wishes her all the best, the spokesperson added.

Prior to joining ANZ, Rixon worked with financial services clients as partner, risk advisory services at PwC.

Rixon appeared before the Royal Commission in April 2018 and was questioned over a compliance audit of three of ANZ's financial advice groups - ANZ Financial Planning, RI Advice and Millennium3.

The audit found 5% of advice provided did not meet the best interests duty and also that the number of instances in which poor advice was provided jumped dramatically from 60 in 2008 to 2810 in 2015. This was despite the number of advisers licensed by the groups having fallen significantly.