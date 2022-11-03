Another ban for Sirius Financial

ASIC has banned former responsible manager of over-the-counter derivatives provider Sirius Financial, Mark Bringans, for eight years.

Bringan's banning follows an ASIC investigation into the firm, which agreed to wind down its retail and wholesale operations and surrender its licence in July.

The investigation also saw Sirius Financial's former executives Jonathan Schneider and Oskar Pecyna banned for an eight-year period each.

According to ASIC, Sirius Financial (trading as 'Trade360') acted unconscionably and breached its Australian financial services licence obligations when it failed to address the conduct of Toyga Media (Toyga), an off-shore call centre it hired to source clients to trade in its high-risk contracts-for-difference and margin foreign exchange contracts.

It also found that Toyga engaged in pressure selling tactics and provided personal advice on behalf of Sirius Financial when it was unlicensed to do so.

ASIC said that Bringans "is not adequately trained and competent, that he is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services, and that he ignored one of his key duties as a responsible manager, which was to ensure that Sirius Financial complied with the financial services laws."

ASIC also determined that Bringans was a disinterested, disengaged responsible manager who did little more than attend monthly compliance committee meetings.

Bringans' banning is recorded on ASIC's Banned and Disqualified Persons Register.

While he has applied to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) for a review of ASIC's decision, Bringans' application for a stay of the implementation of the banning order was refused by the AAT.