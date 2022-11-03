Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Another ban for Sirius Financial

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:28PM

ASIC has banned former responsible manager of over-the-counter derivatives provider Sirius Financial, Mark Bringans, for eight years.

Bringan's banning follows an ASIC investigation into the firm, which agreed to wind down its retail and wholesale operations and surrender its licence in July.

The investigation also saw Sirius Financial's former executives Jonathan Schneider and Oskar Pecyna banned for an eight-year period each.

According to ASIC, Sirius Financial (trading as 'Trade360') acted unconscionably and breached its Australian financial services licence obligations when it failed to address the conduct of Toyga Media (Toyga), an off-shore call centre it hired to source clients to trade in its high-risk contracts-for-difference and margin foreign exchange contracts.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

It also found that Toyga engaged in pressure selling tactics and provided personal advice on behalf of Sirius Financial when it was unlicensed to do so.

ASIC said that Bringans "is not adequately trained and competent, that he is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services, and that he ignored one of his key duties as a responsible manager, which was to ensure that Sirius Financial complied with the financial services laws."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

ASIC also determined that Bringans was a disinterested, disengaged responsible manager who did little more than attend monthly compliance committee meetings.

Bringans' banning is recorded on ASIC's Banned and Disqualified Persons Register.

While he has applied to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) for a review of ASIC's decision, Bringans' application for a stay of the implementation of the banning order was refused by the AAT.

Read more: ASICSirius FinancialMark BringansAATJonathan SchneiderOskar Pecyna
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FPA membership declines, deficit materialises
Financial adviser registration delayed
ASIC welcomes second ASX market resilience consultation
Breach reporting improvements needed: ASIC
ASIC takes first action over greenwashing
ASIC appeals CFS, CBA decision
ASIC finds shortcomings in wholesale market practices
CommSec, AUSIEX to pay $27m penalty
Industry surveyed for Asia Region Funds Passport review
ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims

Editor's Choice

Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Perpetual has rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from Regal Partners and BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII.

FPA membership declines, deficit materialises

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:55PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) membership has fallen to 10,954 members from 11,811 last year, and the association has recorded a before-tax deficit of $1.2 million for the year ended June 30.

Financial adviser registration delayed

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The government has said it will delay the financial adviser registration requirement until 1 July 2023.

MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The median return for MySuper products in September was -3.3%, causing the Rainmaker MySuper Index to see its worst annual rolling return since August 2009.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.