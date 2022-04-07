Alphinity lowers global equities fund fees

The Fidante boutique is lowering the fees on two of its global equity funds from May.

Management fees on the Alphinity Global Equity Fund and the Alphinity Global Sustainable Fund will be reduced from 1.00% to 0.75%, inclusive of GST and net of RITC.

The decision to reduce the fees follows a review by Alphinity and Fidante, the responsible entity.

Performance fees will remain the same, Alphinity said.

"Both Alphinity and Fidante Partners are focused on ensuring costs to investors remain appropriate and in line with market expectations, and our new management fee structure is a reflection of this," Alphinity Global portfolio manager Jonas Palmqvist said.

As at February end, since its 2015 inception the Alphinity Global Equity Fund has returned 13.3% p.a. net of fees, outperforming the MSCI World Net Total Return Index (AUD) return of 11.9% p.a.

The Alphinity Global Sustainable Equity Fund takes the same approach as the flagship global fund but also applies rigorous sustainable and ESG methodology. Incepted in June 2021, the fund has returned 9.6% net of fees to February end. It tracks the same benchmark as above, with has returned 7.5% in the period.