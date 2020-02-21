NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
All-tech index offers new opps in financial advice
BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:54PM

For investors keen to claim their stake in local tech companies early in the wave, financial advisers have a new solution.

Today the Australian stock exchange launched a new technology index, the S&P/ASX All Tech index, which in its early days will track the fortunes of 46 listed technology companies with a combined market capitalisation of $100 billion.

Sydney-based financial adviser Glen Hare from Fox & Hare Financial Advice said this is a great development in the local market and aligns with the investment needs of their millennial clients.

"Given the demographic of our clients, they've seen the tech giants grow so they're really conscious of opportunities in the tech space," he said.

To date, only a fraction of the ASX200 is made up of tech companies. Majority operate in the financials and mining sectors. But if industry megatrends are anything to go by, technology companies will take up more market share, benefitting investors who jump in early.

The companies that make up the All Tech index for example returned 38.9% in the year to December. By contrast, the S&P/ASX 200 returned a lower 23.4% over the same period.

Hare said a lot of their clients already look to invest ethically. Investing in mining companies and investing in banks that then lend on to mining companies don't sit well with them so Fox & Hare proactively put together alternative strategies such as investing in healthcare, sustainable energy and in tech.

"The tech space plays really well into that ESG space because they're newer companies and don't have the [legacy issues] of banking and mining businesses," he said.

Josh Dalton, director at Dalton Financial Partners, agrees. "The biggest implication of this is that we've got a lot of clients with a stance on climate change and some of them have taken issue with investing in a market that is predominantly banking and resources. A growing local tech sector is an opportunity to balance it out. Give the market more of a tech flavour."

That said, Dalton will be waiting for some clarification on what counts as a tech company within the index. "Will it also include finance companies or will it be a pure software and app play for my clients?"

Following the launch of the index, the industry will soon see a raft of exchange traded funds (ETFs) built around it.

"From an investing perspective, low-cost products such as ETFs are products we often use as part of our client strategy so that would be something we would look at."

However, Hare was quick to point out that their clients already have a good exposure to the growth of the tech sector through their investments in global tech stocks.

For example, financial advisers already have access to tech ETFs such as the BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF, Morningstar Global Technology ETF and the BetaShares Global Cybersecurity ETF, to name a few.

Dalton, on the other hand, is interested in how this new index will influence the local IPO market.

"It's been a long time since we've had an interesting float in Australia and it'd be nice to see a tech company listed here and grow here. It's something to be excited about," he said.

The index (XTX) goes live on Monday, February 24. Xero, Computershare and afterpay are the top three shares on launch.

Read more: Fox & HareGlen Hare
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry embraces Mental Health Month
New advice firm taps young professional market
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something soZcEeqO