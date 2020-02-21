All-tech index offers new opps in financial advice

For investors keen to claim their stake in local tech companies early in the wave, financial advisers have a new solution.

Today the Australian stock exchange launched a new technology index, the S&P/ASX All Tech index, which in its early days will track the fortunes of 46 listed technology companies with a combined market capitalisation of $100 billion.

Sydney-based financial adviser Glen Hare from Fox & Hare Financial Advice said this is a great development in the local market and aligns with the investment needs of their millennial clients.

"Given the demographic of our clients, they've seen the tech giants grow so they're really conscious of opportunities in the tech space," he said.

To date, only a fraction of the ASX200 is made up of tech companies. Majority operate in the financials and mining sectors. But if industry megatrends are anything to go by, technology companies will take up more market share, benefitting investors who jump in early.

The companies that make up the All Tech index for example returned 38.9% in the year to December. By contrast, the S&P/ASX 200 returned a lower 23.4% over the same period.

Hare said a lot of their clients already look to invest ethically. Investing in mining companies and investing in banks that then lend on to mining companies don't sit well with them so Fox & Hare proactively put together alternative strategies such as investing in healthcare, sustainable energy and in tech.

"The tech space plays really well into that ESG space because they're newer companies and don't have the [legacy issues] of banking and mining businesses," he said.

Josh Dalton, director at Dalton Financial Partners, agrees. "The biggest implication of this is that we've got a lot of clients with a stance on climate change and some of them have taken issue with investing in a market that is predominantly banking and resources. A growing local tech sector is an opportunity to balance it out. Give the market more of a tech flavour."

That said, Dalton will be waiting for some clarification on what counts as a tech company within the index. "Will it also include finance companies or will it be a pure software and app play for my clients?"

Following the launch of the index, the industry will soon see a raft of exchange traded funds (ETFs) built around it.

"From an investing perspective, low-cost products such as ETFs are products we often use as part of our client strategy so that would be something we would look at."

However, Hare was quick to point out that their clients already have a good exposure to the growth of the tech sector through their investments in global tech stocks.

For example, financial advisers already have access to tech ETFs such as the BetaShares NASDAQ 100 ETF, Morningstar Global Technology ETF and the BetaShares Global Cybersecurity ETF, to name a few.

Dalton, on the other hand, is interested in how this new index will influence the local IPO market.

"It's been a long time since we've had an interesting float in Australia and it'd be nice to see a tech company listed here and grow here. It's something to be excited about," he said.

The index (XTX) goes live on Monday, February 24. Xero, Computershare and afterpay are the top three shares on launch.