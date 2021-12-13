AIOFP blasts 'elitist' young advisers

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has criticised 'elitist young financial advisers' for opposing Labor's suggestion older financial advisers shouldn't have to complete a university degree.

Last week at the AIOFP's annual conference, Labor announced it would dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Now, AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston has written to parliamentarians imploring them not to listen to younger financial advisers who have come out in opposition of Labor's proposal.

"It is unfortunate that some Elitist Younger Financial Advisers [EYFA] cannot find any compassion or patience for the older adviser who may not have had the opportunity for a traditional university style of education but has life experience, arguably the most important qualification to have," Johnston wrote to members of parliament.

Johnston then went on to suggest younger advisers spend time the families of advisers who have taken their own lives "to see whether their unfortunate attitude may change".

He argued that risk advisers would be unfairly disadvantaged by having to study courses that cover broader financial concepts than what they offer advice on professionally.

"However, many believe the original agenda of this government from 2014 was to remove as many advisers as possible of any description from the consumer relationship to please Liberal donors and all forms of insurance was high on the list. Financial starvation and intimidation were their weapons of choice, and it was expertly implemented at the expense of an industry wide mental health pandemic," Johnston said.

"The EYFA fraternity should stop being the Christmas Grinch and demonstrate some respect to experienced advisers of all descriptions who have been the backbone of this industry for over 40 years and have performed to a high level."