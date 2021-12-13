AIOFP blasts 'elitist' young advisers

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has criticised 'elitist young financial advisers' for opposing Labor's suggestion older financial advisers shouldn't have to complete a university degree.
Last week at the AIOFP's annual conference, Labor announced it would dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.
Now, AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston has written to parliamentarians imploring them not to listen to younger financial advisers who have come out in opposition of Labor's proposal.
"It is unfortunate that some Elitist Younger Financial Advisers [EYFA] cannot find any compassion or patience for the older adviser who may not have had the opportunity for a traditional university style of education but has life experience, arguably the most important qualification to have," Johnston wrote to members of parliament.
Johnston then went on to suggest younger advisers spend time the families of advisers who have taken their own lives "to see whether their unfortunate attitude may change".
He argued that risk advisers would be unfairly disadvantaged by having to study courses that cover broader financial concepts than what they offer advice on professionally.
"However, many believe the original agenda of this government from 2014 was to remove as many advisers as possible of any description from the consumer relationship to please Liberal donors and all forms of insurance was high on the list. Financial starvation and intimidation were their weapons of choice, and it was expertly implemented at the expense of an industry wide mental health pandemic," Johnston said.
"The EYFA fraternity should stop being the Christmas Grinch and demonstrate some respect to experienced advisers of all descriptions who have been the backbone of this industry for over 40 years and have performed to a high level."
Well said Peter Johnston! Sounds like a small noisy cohort of young & clearly ignorant advisers, if they indeed exist at all-this may be just just another conflicted media propaganda piece, need a bit of education on those who've done the very hard yards for decades before them, are providing them a job plus invaluable mentoring etc so they can do really well in the future. You have to wonder how caring they will be with clients when they lack the capacity to get their heads around this issue and compassion! Sounds like they didn't learn some important things at Uni such as humility, respect & acknowledgement their knowledge thus far doesn't come close to an experienced adviser with decades of coal face experience who haven't lost a patient on their watch! Would you prefer a brain surgeon operate on you whose done thousands of successful operations or a young gun with lots of extra letters but no theatre experience. This cohort are not representative of the many young advisers I know & definitely don't represent anything close to the majority overall as well. To this wet behind the ears minority, if they do exist, I would say before you know it you too will be in the twilight of your careers & guaranteed you will see things more clearly with some wisdom & years! Congrats to the Labor Party for leading the way with this wonderful, desperately needed change. Given the party politic differences you would have thought the Libs/Nats would be leading the way with this matter rather than being the orchestrators of this disgraceful policy & so many others that have caused way more harm than good for many years in our profession/industry. Sadly they have deserted small business/small government long ago & in the ultimate irony are now being outdone by the left of politics. Shows you how far the once great conservative parties have fallen! Hopefully they will wake up soon & get back to their roots & join the Labor party's wise & just move!