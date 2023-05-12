Newspaper icon
AFCA tallies up COVID-19 complaints

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAY 2023   11:28AM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) received close to 1500 complaints about superannuation funds over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Releasing data now that the World Health Organisation has declared the pandemic over, AFCA said it received in excess of 17,000 complaints between 12 March 2020 and 6 May 2023 in relation to COVID-19.

Of the complaints received, by product line, 1427 or 8% were related to superannuation. AFCA attributed this to the Early Release of Super Scheme.

A further 438 related to investments (3%), and 154 were over life insurance (0.9%). The bulk of complaints were in relation to credit (48%) and general insurance (30%).

By products, 1134 complaints related to superannuation.

Looking at the reason for the complaints lodged during the pandemic, 2404 were for failure to respond to a request for assistance. Denial of insurance claim due to exclusion or condition accounted for 1463, and general denial of a claim accounted for 1454. Delays in claims handling resulted in 1286 complaints, and service quality led to 1162.

By state, most complaints were lodged by people living in New South Wales (30%), followed closely by Victorians at 29%. One percent or less came from the ACT, Tasmania and Northern Territory.

In all, AFCA chief executive David Locke said fewer complaints were received than anticipated.

"While not seeking to downplay what people went through - every complaint matters - we received far fewer COVID-related complaints than we thought might arise from the pandemic," Locke said.

"Banks, for example, were generally quick to respond, providing emergency support as they handled an unprecedented volume of requests for repayment deferrals.

"It shows what's possible when firms and consumers talk to each other. We hope financial firms have a similar mindset as we face new challenges amid rising interest rates and cost of living pressures."

Read more: AFCAAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityDavid Locke
