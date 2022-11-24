Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Advisers must register for FSCP: ASIC

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 24 NOV 2022   12:51PM

Appearing at the FPA Congress today, ASIC senior executive leader Leah Sciacca explained that all financial advisers will need to register with the ASIC Financial Services and Credit Panel, in addition to being registered on the Financial Advisers Register.

Appearing alongside the FPA's Ben Marshan, Sciacca outlined that some advisers will already be deemed registered because of being registered with the Tax Practitioners Board, but others will need their licensee to register them.

When Marshan asked the crowd to raise their hand if they were aware of this requirement, almost no hands went up.

"It's a new requirement that came about as part of the Better Advice Act," Sciacca explained, before admitting that awareness doesn't seem particularly high.

A delay to the adviser registration was announced recently, pushing it back to 1 July 2023. The regime was expected to commence on January 1.

"We've been working on the panel and ensuring its efficient and effective operation as the single disciplinary body for financial advisers," Sciacca said.

Sciacca explained registration will take place through the ASIC Connect portal and will be opened in the second quarter of next year to give licensees enough time to ensure advisers are signed up.

"I think the other distinction from registration versus the existing function for authorised representatives is that licensees are required to make some declarations as they go through the process of registering their advisers," she said.

She said the declarations will concern fitness and propriety, as well as ensuring advisers are tracking well with education standards.

On that note, Sciacca explained future adviser exam dates are currently being reviewed.

"We'll be releasing next year's dates imminently; they're just being finalised at this stage. So hopefully, next week we'll be able to release those," she said.

Responding to the fact many in the industry have described the adviser exam problematic and too harsh, Sciacca explained the format isn't for ASIC to amend.

"As part of FASEA being wound up, the administration of the exam came to ASIC, but the format of the exam and the professional standards more broadly moved to the Minister," she explained.

"There is a determination that sets out what that exam format needs to be, things like what sort of feedback can be provided to candidates sitting the exam if they're unsuccessful, so it's really quite prescriptive.

"In terms of any changes being made to the exam, that is meant for the minister."

Touching on the Quality of Advice Review (QAR), she said ASIC has a formal role in the review in respect of its life insurance work.

"Specifically, our work on the Life Insurance Framework (LIF) review has been incorporated into the quality of advice review. We passed on our LIF review results and data to the independent reviewer Michelle Levy and the Treasury Secretariat and the high-level results from the data collected," she said.

"The advice reviews were recently published in the conflicted remuneration paper by the review."

Read more: Financial Advisers RegisterFinancial Services and Credit PanelFPA CongressLeah SciaccaQuality of Advice ReviewBen MarshanBetter Advice ActFASEALife Insurance FrameworkMichelle Levy
VIEW COMMENTS

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

