Investment
360 Capital raises bid for Evans Dixon
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 11 DEC 2020   12:37PM

Tony Pitt's 360 Capital is back with a 13% higher offer for Evans and Partners shareholders, after its October 27 bid was rejected.

360 Capital is now offering the remaining shareholders of EPI 69 cents per share, split as 30 cents per EP1 share and two stapled securities in 360 Capital for every five EP1 shares minus the dividends paid after today.

This is 13% higher than its original offer of 52 cents per share value.

The bid comes at the last day that 360 Capital had to lodge a bid under the takeover rules.

Evans Dixon (which rebranded to Evans & Partners and then E&P Financial Group) is yet to post a response to the ASX.

The ASX-listed 360 Capital first appeared on Evans Dixon's shareholder register after FY20 results and co-founder Alan Dixon's departure. 360 Capital currently owns 19.55% of Evans and is trying to buy the rest.

However, it has faced difficulties on the way.

Tony Pitt was first endorsed for election to EP1's board who reversed their recommendation after the October 27 bid. The company's original offer was conditional on EP1's shares/options plan not getting through at the AGM - but the resolution passed.

360 Capital on November 17 flagged it is considering whether to proceed on the takeover on its own to tie up with other interested parties including stockbrokers, wealth managers and other fund managers.

Evans Dixon has had a rough year. The firm posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for FY20 after a year that included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.

Its troubles did not stop. On September 4, ASIC announced it had initiated Federal Court proceedings against an Evans Dixon subsidiary over advice it provided, pushing down shares over 12% by noon. The firm has since moved to delist its LITs that had a combined market cap of abut half a billion.

Read more: Evans DixonPartnersTony PittASXCapital forAGMAlan DixonASICE&P Financial GroupEPIFederal Court
