Superannuation

YFYS changed how funds invest: JPMAM

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 APR 2022   12:03PM

A new report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, based on interviews with super fund chief investment officers, has revealed the far-reaching impact of Your Future, Your Super reforms on super fund investment strategies.

Most notably, the reforms seem to have created a more conservative approach to investing for many super funds.

JPMAM surveyed 16 super fund chief investment officers, heads of investment strategy and asset consultants and asked how they are responding to the YFYS performance test in their investment decision-making.

Their answers revealed that while chief investment officers are not intending to make major changes to their portfolios - unless they are failing on the performance test - they are more cautious with high alpha strategies which require higher degrees of conviction. In turn, they are making smaller allocations to these strategies.

The investment professionals also reported being more aware of investment decisions' contribution to the tracking error to a fund's strategic asset allocation. This resulted in them favouring more benchmark-relative strategies with lower tracking error within public markets.

However, chief investment officers are seeking opportunities in private markets where there is a clear opportunity to add value beyond the YFYS performance test and taking positions within niche sectors in private markets that are deemed as "satellite" relative to the strategy's respective benchmark.

Those surveyed reported being overall more tactical where there are clear opportunities to outperform or underperform.

Additionally, the industry-wide focus on fees has only been strengthened by YFYS, given the performance test is assessed on an after-fee basis.

JPMAM chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Andrew Creber expressed some concern that super funds may miss out on higher returns by favouring more conservative, benchmark-hugging strategies in response to YFYS.

"Although passive investing is known as an economical way to have market exposure while maintaining reasonable risk diversification, it also limits an investor's ability to deliver returns beyond the benchmark," he said.

"As such, we see combining the benefits of passive investing with high-conviction active management as a more efficient way of building a solid portfolio under the YFYS framework."

Creber added that with the survey finding more of an appetite for alpha-generating strategies in alternatives and private markets, manager selection will remain paramount for chief investment officers.

JPMAM commissioned NMG Consulting to conduct the research. NMG Consulting partner David Hutchinson said as YFYS regulation is extending to all super products later this year, the unintended consequences of the reforms should be seriously considered.

"This research seeks to uncover chief investment officers' investment strategy adjustment in response to the new YFYS performance test. It was qualitative in nature to allow a broad conversation with chief investment officers, which let us shine a light on some of the challenges super funds may face and prompted a better investigation of how funds would actually navigate the changes," Hutchinson said.

Read more: JPMAMJ.P. Morgan Asset ManagementNMG ConsultingDavid HutchinsonAndrew Creber
