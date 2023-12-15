Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Woodford investors approve Link redress scheme

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 15 DEC 2023   12:39PM

Close to 100% of investors trapped in the failed LF Woodford Equity Income Fund have approved the compensation scheme under which up to $438 million will be paid by Link Fund Solutions.

About 93.7% of investors - representing 96.1% of the value - voted in favour of the scheme proposed by UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). If paid in full, the FCA estimates they will receive roughly 77 pence for every pound invested, or $1.47 for every $1.91.

The scheme was opposed by some individual investors, including a collective known as the Woodford Campaign Group. In total, 3.9% voted against it; by value, this comprised nearly 15% of individual investors. All institutional investors voted for the scheme.

The fund once had as much as $19 billion in funds under management but was suspended in 2019, locking up investments made by about 300,000 investors. Of these, about 54,000 attended a scheme meeting in-person or by proxy to vote, Link Group said.

The scheme now requires final approval from the courts, scheduled for late January. If it is approved, Link Group said it expects to make an initial payment of $381 million in Q1.

Link Group added that it remains confident that if the approval is not granted and the settlement is terminated, all liabilities remain with Link Fund Solutions and Link Group is not obligated to contribute to those in any way.

Read more: Link GroupLink Fund SolutionsLF Woodford Equity Income FundFCAFinancial Conduct AuthorityWoodford Campaign Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate
Allianz Retire+ adds 'industry first' feature to AGILE
Link names retirement, super product lead
UK to overhaul advice affordability, access
FCA mulls capital requirements for firms giving bad advice
Link revises financial reports after ASIC review
Link shakes up board, names super industry veteran
Link Fund Solutions sale completes
Allianz Retire+ launches retirement solution for super funds
Platform fees, poor resourcing a red flag for regulator

Editor's Choice

Angela Jackson to helm annual Chief Economists Forum

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:47PM
Impact Economics and Policy lead economist Angela Jackson is set to lead discussions at the Financial Standard Chief Economists Forum 2024, joined by industry stalwart Don Stammer.

Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
While there are good indications that Melissa Caddick's victims will recoup most of their funds, the lawyer spearheading the latest class action believes that SMSF clients should get all their money back.

AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Link Group to negotiate an extension to their core administration services partnership.

IFM Investors appoints diversified credit leads

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:40PM
IFM Investors has made a few significant changes to its Australian diversified credit team to help drive growth in the asset class.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.