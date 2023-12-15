Woodford investors approve Link redress scheme

Close to 100% of investors trapped in the failed LF Woodford Equity Income Fund have approved the compensation scheme under which up to $438 million will be paid by Link Fund Solutions.

About 93.7% of investors - representing 96.1% of the value - voted in favour of the scheme proposed by UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). If paid in full, the FCA estimates they will receive roughly 77 pence for every pound invested, or $1.47 for every $1.91.

The scheme was opposed by some individual investors, including a collective known as the Woodford Campaign Group. In total, 3.9% voted against it; by value, this comprised nearly 15% of individual investors. All institutional investors voted for the scheme.

The fund once had as much as $19 billion in funds under management but was suspended in 2019, locking up investments made by about 300,000 investors. Of these, about 54,000 attended a scheme meeting in-person or by proxy to vote, Link Group said.

The scheme now requires final approval from the courts, scheduled for late January. If it is approved, Link Group said it expects to make an initial payment of $381 million in Q1.

Link Group added that it remains confident that if the approval is not granted and the settlement is terminated, all liabilities remain with Link Fund Solutions and Link Group is not obligated to contribute to those in any way.